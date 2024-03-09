Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Did Hakari "curse" the Jujutsu Tech's chances of victory? Explored

Recent developments in Jujutsu Kaisen seem rather ominous. Even wildcard Maki Zenin failed to make a sizeable impact on the fight. While her joining in did look promising in the beginning, it did not end that way. Spoilers for the next chapter depict Ryomen Sukuna catching her off guard with a sudden Black Flash.

The situation can't get any worse, and fans seem to be attributing the unfolding of these events to Kinji Hakari. Rather, something that he may have jinxed or "Cursed" the Jujutsu High sorcerers' chance at winning.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Kinji Hakari "cursed" Jujutsu Tech's victory?

A post on X seems to be pointing out that whenever a prediction for victory is made, death and chaos follow. Previously, rewinding to Gojo Satoru's return and a month before the present, the Six Eyes user himself spoke of his own victory. Even during the fight, Yuji looks to have assumed that Gojo had the winning hand.

However, that turned out entirely different, with Gojo being dispatched and slashed in two by Sukuna at the waist. Again, going back to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 130, when Mahito opens his Domain, he comes face-to-face with (inside Yuji). He threatens Sukuna that Yuji will die before the Demon King switched in. The result was Mahito being absordbed by Kenjaku.

Similarly, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252, Hakari is seen having a word with Urauma as they fight and declares that the Jujutsu Tech sorcerers were going to win. This is where the theory stems that Hakari may have "cursed" any chances of their victory. Evidence for it is that Maki, likely the last resort, is being taken down with no one else left over.

Kinji Hakari did not jinx any chance at victory

To answer simply, Hakari did not jinx or "curse" the Jujutsu sorcerers' chance at victory. It just so happens that this time, their opponent is in another league altogether. After all, they are faced with the overwhelming might of the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

His power, sheer strength, and command of Jujutsu are what made him so feared during and since the Heinan Era. He remained undefeated for a good reason until his power was split into 20 fingers and stored away. Even then, each finger held immense might and couldn't be destroyed.

Despite not being at his full power, he easily annihilated Jogo and even managed to defeat the Divine General Mahoraga. All this put together shows why the Jujutsu Tech sorcerers are having a tough time.

He has been around for a long time and knows the ins and outs of Jujutsu. So even if a technique catches him off guard, he can quickly understand and launch a counter. With regard to this, there is a belief that Sukuna possesses a Black Box that allows him to decipher other Cursed Techniques and come up with a suitable response.

Again, another indication that Hakari did not "curse" them is that his dialogue bubble is white, not black. It has been seen that whenever someone curses another, there is a color invert, the bubble becomes black and the text becomes white.

Final Thoughts

To reiterate, the Jujutsu Tech sorcerers' chance at victory was not "cursed" by Hakari when he declared it while battling Uraume. He was simply attempting to rouse belief and be positive.

At the moment, however, Hakari needs to deal with Uraume before moving over to the other end and lending a hand against Sukuna. Judging by the panels, Urauma seems to be a handful as well, not yielding at all despite taking damage. How their fight develops depends on the coming chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

