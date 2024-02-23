Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Yuta call Hakari stronger than him? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen, like any other shonen series, is centered around combat, power, and abilities, which is something that author Gege Akutami has explored time and time again in the manga. In that regard, there are several examples of discussions between two characters' strengths and who is stronger, with the Yuta Okkotsu-Hakari Kinji debate being one of the most prominent.

Yuta and Hakari are often regarded as the strongest sorcerer students in Tokyo in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and the best two apprentices Satoru Gojo has had. There is also a panel in the manga where Yuta mentions that Hakari is stronger than him, which many fans don't understand but could give greater insight into their characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Yuta said Hakari is stronger than him in the Jujutsu Kaisen series

During the Culling Game arc events in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuta Okkotsu mentioned that when Hakari Kinji "gets worked up", the latter is stronger than him. This statement has sparked many debates because Yuta has proven to be one of the strongest characters in the series, even going as far as fighting Sukuna in recent chapters. Therefore, many fans are surprised by this statement.

However, Yuta has mentioned time and time again that Rika's powers and abilities are more hers than his, so it makes a lot of sense when analyzing things from that perspective. Yuta probably considers Rika to be a separate entity from himself, which is why they work as a team. Therefore, there is a good chance that he doesn't perceive himself as strong as others do.

Furthermore, there is also a chance that Hakari's strongest version and peak haven't been shown in the series thus far. Uraume was very flattering in his abilities during their battle. While it doesn't have a conclusion at the moment, there is a good chance that Hakari is going to show his full potential during this battle, which won't allow him to reach Yuta's level but still displays how naturally talented he is.

Yuta and Hakari's role in the story

Yuta and Hakari (Image via Shueisha, MAPPA, and @oopsiediases)

One of the most prominent themes in Jujutsu Kaisen is succession. Satoru Gojo has been very vocal about it throughout the series, mentioning that the only way for the sorcerer society to get better is through having more capable and individualistic members. In that regard, Yuta Okkotsu and Hakari Kinji represent many of Gojo's visions, especially regarding their roles in the story.

Yuta, much like Gojo before him, is considered the prodigy of this generation. He is also one of the more well-adjusted characters in the franchise, balancing his strength with a noble mindset. On the other hand, Hakari is the most rebellious of the group, often clashing with authorities and working as one of the most individualistic members of the whole Jujutsu society.

As of this writing, 251 chapters in, it is difficult to predict what will happen with Yuta, who is fighting Ryomen Sukuna, and Hakari, who is fighting Uraume. However, their roles as two of the strongest students of this generation are certain.

Final thoughts

Yuta Okkotsu has mentioned in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that Hakari Kinji is stronger than him, pointing out that when the latter "gets worked up," he becomes much more powerful. However, Yuta has mentioned Rika's power as an individual to her, so maybe that is why he views himself as much weaker.