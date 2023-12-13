Jujutsu Kaisen reveals how Hakari surpasses Gojo and Sukuna in a way Yuta couldn't

Jujutsu Kaisen had Gojo and Sukuna standing at the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery ever since their debut, each mastering their techniques to the utmost limits. However, Chapter 245 spoilers unveil an unexpected revelation, thrusting Kinji Hakari into the spotlight.

Despite the debate surrounding his use of the Reverse Cursed Technique, considering Hakari doesn't consciously wield it, the spoilers indicate that Hakari's automatic response to damage outshines even Gojo and Sukuna. Chapter 245 will officially be released on December 17, 2023, and the manga will not be going on a break following the release.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hakari's use of Reverse Cursed Technique surpasses that of Gojo and Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 depicts the ongoing battle between Kinji Hakari and Uraume and unravels an astonishing revelation, showcasing Hakari's prowess that surpasses even the legendary figures of Satoru Gojo and Sukuna.

The skirmish commences with Uraume deploying their Cursed Technique, "Frost Calm," a manifestation of the Ice Formation. This technique allows Uraume to attack Hakari with cursed energy in a frozen state, presenting a formidable challenge.

In response, Hakari defies the icy constraints, shattering the frozen encasement, and strikes Uraume, launching them backward. What ensues is a testament to Hakari's exceptional regenerative abilities, leaving Uraume astonished at the unparalleled speed with which Hakari regenerates.

It is during this moment that Uraume acknowledges that Hakari's regeneration eclipses that of both Gojo and Sukuna, marking a pivotal revelation in the Jujutsu Kaisen storyline.

The debate surrounding the Reverse Cursed Technique intensifies as Uraume comments on Hakari's regenerative prowess in Chapter 245. The technique, known for its complexity and the conscious effort required for its execution, has been a focal point of intrigue within the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom.

Notably, both Gojo and Sukuna, exemplars of jujutsu sorcery, actively employ the Reverse Cursed Technique for self-healing.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, Hakari, despite lacking knowledge in consciously wielding the Reverse Cursed Technique, achieves feats of unparalleled regeneration. The key lies in his Domain Expansion, Idle Death Gamble, granting him access to an unlimited amount of cursed energy for precisely 4 minutes and 11 seconds.

This infinite energy flow triggers an automatic response within Hakari's body, effectively transforming the typically intricate Reverse Cursed Technique into an instinctive and immediate shield against damage.

Hakari's ascendancy over Gojo and Sukuna can be attributed to this unique aspect of his abilities. While the legendary figures must consciously decide to convert cursed energy for healing, Hakari's body seamlessly undertakes this process due to the continuous influx of an infinite amount of cursed energy.

Comparatively, Yuta Okkotsu, despite possessing the capability to perform the Reverse Cursed Technique consciously and apply it for the healing of others, has not exhibited feats similar to Hakari.

This disparity stems from Yuta's inability to access an infinite pool of cursed energy. Unlike Hakari, Yuta must consciously engage in the Reverse Cursed Technique, emphasizing the distinctiveness of Hakari's automatic response.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 unravels Hakari's unparalleled regenerative abilities, surpassing even Gojo and Sukuna. His mastery of the reverse-cursed technique, facilitated by the automatic response triggered by Idle Death Gamble, sets him apart.

While Hakari currently holds the pinnacle, the dynamic narrative suggests the potential for even greater feats in future chapters, especially given theories surrounding Gojo's revival.