Jujutsu Kaisen manga goes on a hiatus because of Akutami's health

Following a one-week break, spoilers for chapter 262 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga recently surfaced on the Internet. Along with the release of the spoilers, it was announced that the manga would be going on another two-week hiatus because of the health problems of the mangaka, Gege Akutami.

Much to the fans' surprise, the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 featured a length of only seven pages, given that the usual length of a chapter is 17–19 pages. It was then announced that the next chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga would be released after a two-week break, as Akutami was reportedly suffering from an undisclosed sickness.

Gege Akutami's health issues cause the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to go on a two-week hiatus

Following the mass confusion regarding the 7-page length of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262, as seen in the alleged spoilers on social media, an announcement was made regarding Gege Akutami's health. It was revealed that Akutami was struggling with health issues, which would result in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga going on a break for two weeks.

After the announcement, several Jujutsu Kaisen spoiler accounts on social media posted that the leaks of the upcoming chapter 263 would arrive on June 27, 2024.

Fans certainly weren't pleased with the length of chapter 262 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, especially since they had to wait for a whole week after chapter 261. As such, many expressed their anger and disappointment with Akutami for delivering such a short chapter after a one-week break.

That said, it should be taken into account that Akutami had a tremendous workload this past week. Apart from working on chapter 262, he also had to draw a cover for the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine featuring Yuji Itadori, a double-colored page of Yuta Okkotsu and Ryomen Sukuna, and a cover for Volume 27 of the manga featuring Fumihiko Takaba.

It should also be noted that this isn't the first time Akutami has had to take a break due to health issues. His editors have been advising him to go on more frequent breaks, which would allow him to work without being overburdened.

A mangaka's health is undoubtedly more important than the manga itself. Due to the demanding weekly chapter release schedule, several mangakas quit drawing the manga entirely, leaving numerous well-liked titles unfinished.

As such, several fans are now sending their best wishes to Akutami and hoping that he recovers soon. Given that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently heading towards its final arc, fans want Gege Akutami to be in his best health so that he can deliver a climactic and satisfying conclusion to his magnum opus.

