Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262: Major spoilers to expect

Following the incredible reveal of Yuta Okkotsu’s current status and how he got there in the previous issue, fans are more anxious than ever for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262’s release. Likewise, readers are eagerly scouring every corner of the internet for any alleged spoilers they can find for the upcoming issue.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262, with the series’ spoiler process not set to begin until later on in the issue’s release week. Moreover, this process could be shut down at any given point without warning, including this week, thanks to recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan.

That being said, there are thankfully a few aspects of and events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 which fans can count on being present even without the help of leaks. This includes a continuation of the clash of Domain Expansions between Yuta (in Satoru Gojo’s body) and Ryomen Sukuna, which will likely mark the beginning of the end of the fight against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 is likely to see Yuta struggle in a clash of Domains as he learns the Limitless

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 will most likely begin with both Unlimited Void and Malevolent Shrine, being fully manifest in a clash of Domains similar to what fans have already seen. A couple panels showing the strain on Gojo and Sukuna’s faces as they play tug-of-war will likely appear, before the narrator begins explaining something.

What they explain will most likely be that Yuta isn’t using the Limitless or Unlimited Void as effectively as Gojo was able to, which is understandable considering the circumstances. However, the narrator will likely confirm that Sukuna has picked up on this as well, and is planning to overwhelm Yuta with his Domain and end their fight before it even begins.

At this point, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 should see Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo get involved in some way. This should be possible via the clashing of Domains not resulting in a fully erected barrier for Unlimited Void. Furthermore, Malevolent Shrine is a barrierless Domain, so the pair should be able to target Sukuna at a minimum during the actual clashing process.

It’s difficult to predict how they’ll get involved, but they’ll likely prioritize Yuji getting his hits in to further disrupt the harmony of Sukuna’s soul with Megumi’s body. In turn, this should see his Cursed Energy drop, as well as his control over Reverse Cursed Technique and a plethora of other effects. The lack of control over Reverse Cursed Technique is especially significant since the clash of Domains will do significant damage to both Yuta and Sukuna’s brains.

However, this is unlikely to compensate for the difference in skill Sukuna and Yuta have for their respective repertoires at this time. Likewise, the issue could see Yuta lose this first clash, being caught in Malevolent Shrine’s reach and forced to use the Reverse Cursed Technique and the Limitless to counter.

It could then be teased that Yuta’s time is already beginning to run out, likely via a nosebleed which will signify a major issue with his brain. Yuji and Todo will likely recognize this and try rushing to his side, only for Uraume to appear on the battlefield to try and cement Sukuna’s victory. This will likely set up a flashback for most of the subsequent issue explaining how they got away from Kinji Hakari at seemingly the perfect time.

