Gege's latest Yuta-Gojo stunt is disrespectful, and Japanese Jujutsu Kaisen fans won't stay silent

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 confirmed the return of Gojo Satoru to the battlefield, but the way he returned has had fans asking the author to kill him as his return could be a bigger suffering for the character than being dead.

The chapter saw Yuta use Kenjaki's body transfer cursed technique to use the body of the Honored One as a vessel to put an end to the King of Curses; at least, this was the thinking behind Yuta taking such a big step.

However, the fandom does not appreciate such behavior now that their favorite character is under the effect of a technique that previously affected Geto Suguru, especially the Japanese fandom. The fandom has one problem with the current situation, and it is how the author is playing with dead bodies, which is considered taboo in their culture or any other culture in the world.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Fans react to the disrespect Gege Akutumi is putting Gojo Satoru through

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 saw the return of Gojo Satoru, but he was possessed by Yuta Okkotsu, who had consumed Kenjaku earlier and used his cursed technique to transfer bodies with the Honored One.

The chapter also showcased a proper flashback where Yuta urged that he didn't want Gojo to carry the burden alone and offered a plan to exchange bodies with him as a last resort. As expected, most sorcerers didn't want him to do so as this went against their ideology as humans, and only evil entities like Kenjaku look good doing such things.

The chapter then proceeded to the scene where Yuta got the approval of Gojo to use his body after his death, as the latter was pretty confident that he would never lose.

Shoko as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Surprisingly, Shoko, Gojo's closest friend, was also okay with Yuta committing such a heinous act. Back to the time when Yuta was slashed by Sukuna's cursed technique and was about to die, but transferred bodies with Gojo at the last minute.

While some fans didn't like the return of Gojo in such an evil way, some thought this was good writing showing how desperate the sorcerers are to defeat Sukuna. But during all this, Japanese fans raised the issue that Gege Akutami is using human corpses to continue his manga, which could be considered taboo in the eastern part of the world.

As some fans might already know, Japan takes such sensitive issues pretty seriously. Obon is a festival that lasts three days in Japanese culture to honor the dead. Moreover, there are several religions in Japanese culture, and all respect the dead.

However, what is currently happening in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga completely contradicts this as another close friend of his possessed Gojo's dead body, thus defiling the body of the Honored One and leading to the backlash the series faces worldwide, especially from its home country, Japan.

Reactions from fans on the Gojo-Yuta stunt in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As expected, fans worldwide agreed with the Japanese fans and blasted Gege for doing such a heinous thing to, arguably, the most favorite character of the series. While some fans are still questioning what happened in the chapter, some called the series 'garbage', thus hinting never to pick it up again.

"Gege going to pay for this" a fan said

"The f*ck is this?" another fan said

"Man this is garbage" another one stated

One fan expressed his confusion about why the fan is over the edge when Gojo's corpse is manipulated. In contrast, when Kenjaku manipulated Geto's body, no one said a thing. What happened with Geto was also as bad as Gojo, but Gojo was possessed by one of the protagonists, Yuta, whereas Geto was by Kenjaku, considered by some the evilest entity in Jujutsu history.

Gojo meeting Geto (Kenjaku) during the Shibuya arc (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo being possessed by one of his closest students is something some fans had never imagined, but the sorcerer had to ignore every ideology of himself as a human to defeat Sukuna, which is why he resorted to this step. Moreover, after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261, fans understood what Gojo felt when he saw Geto after his death during the Shibuya arc.

Moreover, a fan addressed the elephant in the room and indirectly broke down the plot of the series where Kaori suffered due to Kenjaku's technique, Itadori consumed death paintings to gain Blood Manipulation, and so much more, proving that Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely a dark fantasy, similar to Berserk.

"So it was ok when Kenjaku did it to Geto, but not ok when Yuta did it to Gojo?" a fan said

"This is what did not sit right with me too.. I felt so sick and was able to understand how gojo must have felt when he saw geto in shibuya" another fan said

"I was already feeling uncomfortable with Kenny's entire CT being about corpse desecration and the way kaori and geto suffered for it, as well as there predecessors. i felt even more horrified when it was revealed that yuji had to eat his half brothers" another one said

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Respecting the dead is a unanimous thing in every religion of the world. Post-mortem or autopsy is a procedure that emerged from the west side of the world, which is used to research a dead body to find out about a possible criminal. But even such an act can be denied by the family of the dead person, thus proving how sensitive this issue is.

However, fans also need to see how Shounen Jump published this chapter, as it is famous for axing stories that become too sensitive for the reader's mind. But saying fiction is fiction here could be too bold as no one knows how much people attach to fictional characters such that some characters even have a meaning in some fan's lives.

Related Links