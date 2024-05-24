Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna has already won the battle of ideologies against the Jujutsu tech and chapter 261 spoilers prove it

Jujutsu Kaiseni chapter 261 is set to be released on May 27, 2024, but the early spoilers of the chapter have yet again indicated the demise of Sukuna as the Honored One has returned, but not in the way fans had expected.

As indicated in the previous chapter, Gojo Satoru has finally returned against the King of Curses. Still, in reality, the former is just Yuta Okkotsu, who has possessed the body of the strongest sorcerer using Kenjaku's cursed technique. The King of Curses was really impressed by this act and praised Okkotsu Yuta.

However, where the King of Curses praises someone is a rarity, it does show that the sorcerers run out of options and have to resort to immoral ways to defeat the King of Curses. This means that the Disgraced One has already won against the sorcerers in the battle of ideologies as being the antagonist, using immoral ways fits his character, not the sorcerers.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Sukuna has already won the battle against the sorcerers

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 commenced where it left in the previous chapter as the silhouette that appeared before the King of Curses was Gojo Satoru. But for some reason, the King of Curses called out and praised Yuta Okkotsu. The chapter immediately shifted to a flashback during the Perfect Preparation arc.

The ongoing talk among the sorcerers was about whether Rika should consume Kenjaku, thus copying his technique, which would help Yuta take over Gojo's body after his death. Where most sorcerers were against this idea, Yuta kept pressuring that they shouldn't always depend on Gojo.

Yuta then visited Gojo and asked for his permission, which would allow him to take over the body of the Honored One for roughly 5 minutes. In the chapter then, Yuta slashed him after Sukuna's cursed technique, and he had no choice but to switch with Gojo. The chapter then returns to the final fight, in which Gojo and the King of Curses activate their domain expansions.

Okkotsu Yuta as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The protagonist shouldn't be proud of Sukuna's praise for Yuta because the King of Curses wasn't expecting the sorcerers' side to fall as low as to use Gojo's dead body in battle.

Yes, this was their last resort because the King of Curses was finally weak enough for the sorcerers to get the upper hand. However, their tactic didn't suit their character, which was what Maki worried about. She didn't want Yuta to transfer himself into the body of Gojo Satoru because it seemed inhuman to use the body of someone they all loved and admired.

The King of Curses as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The King of Curses has resorted to such tactics from the beginning of the series by first using Yuji's body as a vessel and later switching to Megumi's, which suits his personality as the Disgraced One. The battle against the King of Curses was definitely a battle of power and nerves, but it was also a battle of ideologies.

Yes, Yuta got Gojo Satoru's permission before transferring, but restoring this tactic meant that the sorcerers' side was no better than the antagonists. This is the reason why the King of Curses wasn't expecting Yuta to fall this low.

