Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter proves what Nanami told Gojo in Purgatory was downright cruel

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 confirmed that before Gojo Satoru fought Sukuna in the battle of the strongest, he killed the higher-ups of the Jujutsu High to make sure that even if he died against Sukuna, he could at least leave everything in the hands of Gakuganji. Although Gakuganji is also a manipulative person, he is better than the higher-ups, who use the young generation as tools for personal gains.

With the reveal of this flashback, some fans are doubting the words of other sorcerers who mocked the Honored One before he reached the afterlife. After the death of Gojo, he was transported to Purgatory, where he met Nanami, Geto, and every one of his friends who had died recently.

Gojo was criticized by Nanami for never caring about others and always striving to become the strongest, which is why the Honored one outlived Nanami. However, the reveal in chapter 261 completely contradicts Nanami's claims, as Gojo did his best so that his students wouldn't suffer.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Debunking Nanami's cruel comments to Gojo after his death

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, Gojo Satoru was unsealed from the Prism Realm, and as soon as he was released, he rushed towards Sukuna, who had changed his host to Fushigoro Megumi. These two were about to start their battle on the spot, but Kenjaku arrived and reminded Sukuna of his promise, due to which the King of Curses stopped.

Shinjuku was selected as the place for their fight. Days passed by, and the day of the battle finally arrived. Gojo, being the Honored One, made a flashy start by hitting Sukuna with his Imaginary technique, Purple. This marked the start of their battle.

The fight continued for several chapters and ended with the demise of Gojo Satoru, who was outclassed by Sukuna's simple cursed technique. After dying, Gojo's soul was transported to the Purgatory, where he met his allies who died in battle. Geto greeted him, and Gojo realized that he was defeated.

Nanami's statement to Gojo Satoru (Image via Shueisha)

After a while, Nanami and Haibara also joined the talk when Gojo said he was glad he died at the hands of the strongest. Nanami claimed that this was what made Gojo live longer than him. Nanami also added that Gojo never cared for the well-being of others and was always fighting others for 'self-satisfaction,' because he was the strongest sorcerer of the present.

Gojo Satoru was defeated by the King of Curses (Image via Shueisha)

Followed by the entries of Masamichi Yaga, Kuroi, and Riko, Gojo felt happy and wished that the moment wasn't a dream. After this, the chapter reveals the body of Gojo Satoru, which was chopped in half.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 showed a flashback to a time before the battle of the strongest when Yuta asked Gojo if he could take over his body after the death of the Honored One. Gojo agreed and told his students to leave, as he was going to kill the Jujutsu higher-ups.

The place where the higher-ups sit (Image via MAPPA)

He explained that with the death of the higher-ups, every responsibility would fall in the hands of Gakuganji. Gojo always despised the higher-ups who sent students on dangerous missions, like Haibara and Geto. So, he killed them before joining the battle of the strongest.

Nanami's statement in chapter 238 (in Purgatory) would seem cruel when looked at from the perspective of Gojo Satoru, who had killed the higher-ups because he cared for his students. Moreover, he had also weakened the King of Curses enough so that his students could take over after his death.

