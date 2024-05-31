Akutami could be setting up a Sukuna-Yuta twist in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it has to do with Gojo's body

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 was released on May 27, 2024. The chapter indicates the demise of Sukuna at the hands of Gojo Satoru, who has returned as a vessel to Yuta Okkotsu. Kenjaku's cursed technique was used to take over the body of the Honored One.

But as the next move of the King of Curses is unknown, nothing can be said about the conclusion of the final fight of this series. But looking at the previous record of the King of Curses, he could still have the upper hand in battle.

As revealed a few chapters before, the King of Curses devoured his twin brother in the womb of their mother so that character is not new to eating his own species. This could indicate that he could be thinking of devouring Yuta, the strongest one right now on the battlefield. By devouring him, he could also get his hands on his last finger, which Rika ate a while back, thus attaining his perfect form.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Sukuna could still have the upper hand in battle, even after the return of Gojo Satoru

Sukuna's reaction after the return of Yuta Okkotsu (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 saw the return of Gojo Satoru as Yuta Okkotsu possessed his body using Kenjaku's cursed technique. This had the King of Curses over the moon as he apologized for underestimating the cursed sorcerer before when they exchanged fists.

As fans might have noticed, the reaction the King of Curses gave to Yuta was not something people associate with the King of Curses, as he is mostly known for degrading others for their weaknesses. With the King of Curses showing such an exaggerated reaction to an opponent he had fought before, there could be a deeper meaning to this.

Yuta's domain expansion (Image via Shueisha)

When Yuta showcased his domain expansion a few chapters ago, he used the King of Curses' cursed technique, questioning him about his last finger's whereabouts. This indicated that Yuta had Rika devour the Disgraced One's last finger, which is the requirement for activating his cursed technique.

The same could be said for every cursed sorcerer whose technique Yuta copied, such as Kenjaku. Rika could have devoured Kenjaku's head or some part of his body, which could have granted Yuta the cursed technique of the antagonist. So, with Yuta using the body of the Honored One right now, he could become the next feast of the King of Curses.

To support this statement, let's look at the King of Curses's life so far and how he has operated in the series. Before being born, the Disgraced One devoured his twin brother, who was later reincarnated as Jin Itadori, thus confirming that he partakes in c*nnabalism.

Sukuna biting Hana's body (Image via Shueisha)

For fans who want to know if he did that on-screen, during the Culling Game arc, after transferring his body inside Megumi, Hana Kurusu's cursed technique impaled the King of Curses. But he fooled her into thinking that Megumi was free and closed the distance between them, thus biting a huge chunk of her body.

Moreover, the King of Curses' cursed techniques and weapons also relate to a kitchen. His cursed technique is literally centered around cutting others; his domain expansion was once depicted as Malevolent Kitchen and one of his cursed tools, Hiten is a fork (a trident).

The King of Curses as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

So, the Disgraced One devouring someone else would not come as a surprise. The next person on his devour list could be Yuta Okkotsu, and devouring him would give the King of Curses two advantages.

One, he could get rid of the body of Gojo Satoru, whom the sorcerers are still using after his death. As Yuta is currently in Gojo's body, the KIng of Curses would devour Gojo to end Yuta's life.

Secondly, Yuta's body has the last finger of the King of Curses, as Rika devoured it to give Yuta the King of Curses' cursed technique. This would complete the Disgraced One's 20 fingers, and the manga would see the return of the King of Curses in his full glory for the first time in the series.

