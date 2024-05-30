Jujutsu Kaisen fans get a consolation prize during break week

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be on a break in the following week. Fans will not receive a chapter on June 3, 2024, since the creator and publishers have decided to take a one-week hiatus. With that said, there is a silver lining for manga readers since Gege Akutami, the manga author, will provide fans with two new illustrations. These illustrations will be for the cover of a magazine and a colored page in the subsequent chapter.

Prominent leakers like Myamura on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealed this information. Given the history of their posts, the accuracy is near-complete. Chapter 262 will be released on June 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. The new illustrations will be available with the release of chapter 262.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 release details

Expand Tweet

Trending

As stated earlier, the manga series will be taking a one-week break, and therefore, there will be no chapter release in the coming week. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 will be released on June 10, 2024 at 12 am JST. The upcoming chapter will also have two new illustrations that Gege Akutami will work on.

Fans can read the latest chapters on Viz Media’s official website. The last three chapters are available for free at any given point. Readers wishing to revisit some of the older chapters can do so by availing of the platform’s paid services. Fans can also read the chapters on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus application. Here, all chapters are available for free. But, readers will be able to access the chapter only once. In case they wish to revisit some of the older chapters, they can do so by paying for a subscription.

The excitement is reaching a fever pitch since the manga is in its concluding stages, and the action intensifies with every chapter that is released. Usually, one-week breaks like this often imply a high possibility of an important event taking place. Therefore, fans believe that Gege Akutami will provide fans with some excellent entertainment with the release of chapter 262.

What to expect in chapter Jujutsu Kaisen 262?

Yuta Okkotsu is now in Gojo's body and fighting Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

The chapter ended with Sukuna and Yuta Okkotsu (in Gojo’s body) activating their respective Domain Expansions. The upcoming chapter will show some interesting exchanges between Yuta and Sukuna. The former can utilize Gojo’s technique and manage to activate Infinite Void.

The upcoming chapter could show Yuta delivering a couple of tough blows to Sukuna, potentially changing the tide flow in this battle. Yuta’s intervention could help the jujutsu sorcerers overthrow Sukuna’s reign and defeat him once and for all.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links