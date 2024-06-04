Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna as the "strongest sorcerer in history" turns the most simple Cursed Technique into the strongest

Ryomen Sukuna is the strongest sorcerer in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen and possibly the strongest one in the present timeline of the series after he killed Gojo during the battle of the strongest.

After changing hosts from Yuji to Megumi, the King of Curses gained powers that were beyond anyone's imagination, and for good reason. Being a sorcerer with the most experience and knowledge of sorcery (Jujutsu), the Disgraced One could make the simplest technique look like the most overpowering.

His cursed technique, Shrine, revolves around cutting, which is awfully simple compared to complicated techniques like Gojo's Limitless and Yuki Tsukumo's Star Rage. But the King of Curses being the strongest one in history utilized this technique so well that even the Honored One stood no chance against him.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the masterclass of Sukuna's simple yet overpowering cursed technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

The King of Curses as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna is one of the central protagonists in Jujutsu Kaisen. He was introduced in the first episode alongside the protagonist, Itadori, as they tied their fates together as a vessel and parasite.

The King of Curses present in the current timeline of the series is a reincarnated sorcerer who lived in his prime during the Heian Era as the strongest sorcerer. His horror became known throughout the ages and he became famous as the King of Curses and the strongest sorcerer in history.

But when reincarnated into the modern era, he crossed paths with the descendant of the Gojo clan, Satoru Gojo. They challenged each other on their first meeting and had a battle to death during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, where Gojo Satoru died. During this battle, even though Megumi's cursed technique played a key role, the star of the show was Sukuna's cursed technique.

Itadori awakening the King of Curses' Shrine cursed technique (Image via Shueisha)

The name of his cursed technique was revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 through the reveal of Itadori's cursed technique. The technique is named, Shrine and, frankly, it allows the King of Curses to cut (as in launch slash attacks). His technique could be considered stupidly simple as compared to special-grade sorcerers like Gojo and Yuta.

Gojo's cursed technique, Limitless, is one of the most confusing cursed techniques and is extremely overpowering. On the other hand, while Yuta's cursed technique does allow him to copy other's cursed techniques, there is more than just this behind it.

The Shrine is divided into Dismantle, Cleave, and Divine Flames. The first one allows him to cut through inanimate objects, the second through animate objects, and the last one is flames, as strong as the ones from hell. The Disgraced One's use of Shrine is expert in itself, but he also improvises his cursed technique to create new attacks.

The 'slashes that cut the world' as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

During the battle of the strongest, combining Mahoraga's adaptability with his Dismantle, the King of Curses created a grand slash that could slash the world, which was titled 'slashes that cut the world.' Similarly, with Cleave, he could utilize this technique as a Spider Web and impale the ground in one hit.

Lastly, his Divine Flames were able to overpower Jogo's flame-cursed technique, even though the flame-cursed technique is not even the main cursed technique of the King of Curses.

So, despite having a cursed technique as simple as 'cutting,' the King of Curses managed to build his reputation as the strongest sorcerer in the series. Itadori also has the same cursed technique as the King of Curses but they are not as effective as the latter's.

Final thoughts

Agito (left), the King of Curses (middle), and Mahoraga (right) (Image via Shueisha)

Not only his own cursed technique, the King of Curses has also displayed his grasp over the knowledge of sorcery by utilizing Megumi's Ten Shadow Technique to its full potential.

Not only was he able to summon all Ten Shadows from Megumi's cursed technique, but he also created a new beast by merging Nue, Great Serpent, Round Deer, and Tiger Funeral. This showed the level of expertise Sukuna had in the knowledge of sorcery in Jujutsu Kaisen.

