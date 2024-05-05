Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi taming Mahoraga could make him the next Sukuna but under one condition

With Jujutsu Kaisen nearing its final chapters, speculation about whether Megumi will be freed from Sukuna's control has intensified. This indicates that fans hold Megumi in high regard as one of their favorite characters and want to see him in action again.

The last time he was seen in action was when he was betrayed by his sister, who was taken over by Yorozu, a cursed spirit from the Heian Era. Moreover, the King of Curses later killed Megumi's sister using the latter's powers, causing him to lose all hope.

So, even if Fushigoro could make a return, would he be the same person as he was before? As a sorcerer, he was kind and wanted to save as many people as possible. But with all the suffering he has been through, could he come back as a ruthless sorcerer, similar to Sukuna, who is using him as a vessel?

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring Megumi's chances of returning under a condition that could change him completely

Fushigoro as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258, it was confirmed that Itadori could learn cursed techniques because he remained a host for Sukuna, who used special-grade cursed techniques from inside his body. This made the protagonist's body accustomed to cursed techniques.

After Fushigoro was taken over as the next host of Sukuna, the King of Curses utilized the Ten Shadow Technique to its fullest extent and even tamed Mahoraga, the cursed spirit that had eluded control by any of the previous inheritors of this technique. Sukuna displayed this during the fight with Gojo Satoru, as he used Mahoraga and Agito (a combination of some shinigami) with full control.

Fushigoro, the last time he appeared in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This development could potentially grant Fushigoro control over Mahoraga, akin to Yuji's situation after he is freed from the King of Curses, which could be one of Kenjaku's plans. Moreover, Fushigoro could get his body back from Sukuna if he mustered up the courage to live and avenge his sister.

In essence, his return could mean him becoming a much more refined sorcerer with the power of a tamed Mahoraga. Moreover, Fushigoro could use Mahoraga as a sure-hit technique in his domain expansion, Chimer Shadow Garden, as he had control over this shikigami due to Sukuna.

This could make his domain expansion one of the strongest ones in the series, as adding Mahoraga to Chimera Shadow Garden could be a game-changer.

Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

So, Fushigoro having the powers of a tamed Mahoraga could make him one of the most powerful sorcerers in the series. However, this could be followed by a set of other events that could lead to the despair of the Jujutsu society.

With Megumi now left with no blood relative alive, he could become the villain of the series. This could make him go after the Jujutsu society, which didn't help him protect his sister from dying after she awakened due to Kenjaku using Idle Transfiguration.

He could lose his old personality, which was kind and caring, and turn into a ruthless person, making him the second coming of Sukuna. So, Fushigoro taming Mahoraga could come at the price of the sorcerer becoming a rogue, making him the next Sukuna.

