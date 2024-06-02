Jujutsu Kaisen fans are right to be disappointed with Akutami, and Gojo is the reason

Things haven't been going well for fans of Satoru Gojo, especially after the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261. Ever since the beloved character met his end at the hands of Sukuna, fans had been patiently waiting and hoping for his return to the story one day.

While chances of Gojo returning to Jujutsu Kaisen were certainly low, his fans never gave up on the hope that he would return one day and help his students defeat Sukuna. Furthermore, chapter 260 of the manga gave fans a faint ray of hope for their favorite character's comeback, putting readers at the edge of their seats while reading Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261.

Gojo fans know, however, were in for a rude awakening as their worst nightmare came true in chapter 261. The chapter dehumanized Gojo, reducing him to a mere "weapon" for the Jujutsu Society.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest development justifies fans' disappointment with Gege Akutami

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 proved to be one of the most divisive chapters of the manga yet. While it almost seemed like Satoru Gojo was finally returning to the battlefield at first, it was then revealed in a horrifying twist that it was actually Yuta Okkotsu, who was controlling his deceased teacher's body in order to re-enter the fight against Sukuna.

This revelation ended up dividing the entire fanbase. While one half of the fandom was satisfied with the twist and happy upon witnessing Gojo return in some form, the other half wasn't as pleased. Most of them were furious at the fact that their favorite character was being used as a weapon, even after his death. This twist also went against some people's cultural beliefs, which only made matters worse.

Although it's common for people to have varying opinions on Jujutsu Kaisen's latest development, it also isn't fair to say that Gojo fans' disappointment with Gege Akutami isn't justified. They have every right to be upset with Akutami for the latest development, and for good reasons.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Firstly, there's a chance that the outcome of Yuta's ongoing battle against Sukuna may severely upscale the latter's Heian Era form and descale Gojo's strength. Given that Yuta (in Gojo's body) is now battling a weakened Sukuna who is down on his last legs, there's no reason for the former to lose.

That said, if Sukuna somehow manages to overpower Yuta in Gojo's body at his current state, it would prove once and for all, that even without Mahoraga, Gojo was never a true match for the King of Curses. Therefore, it is evident why fans of the all-powerful teacher are worried about Yuta's current predicament.

Secondly, there's also a possibility that Yuta may end up being better at using Gojo's abilities than Gojo himself. Additionally, Yuta was likely able to retain his own Cursed Technique after taking over his teacher's corpse, which means that he has more power at his disposal than Gojo had when he battled the King of Curses.

Albeit there's a chance that Yuta may die after a five-minute time limit, the possibility of him disposing of Sukuna more efficiently than Gojo is a scenario that may fans may consider to be an insult to injury for the latter.

On one hand, Yuta will have lived up to Gojo's prophecy of his students surpassing him. However, he would have done so while being in his own teacher's body, which would prove that neither he nor Gojo were powerful enough on their own to defeat the King of Curses.

Lastly, Gojo being treated as a mere weapon even after his death is something that fans cannot accept. In fact, many still haven't come to terms with the fact that he was killed off in an off-screen death.

Now that Yuta has taken over Gojo's body and bears the risk of either perishing after five minutes or worse, living on as the blindfolded sensei forever, fans cannot help but feel that Akutami isn't allowing Gojo to rest even after his death.

In conclusion

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest development has undoubtedly made things worse for fans of Satoru Gojo. Seeing their beloved character being used in such a cruel manner, even after his death, is something that fans seem to be unable to accept, even if Gojo himself didn't object to Yuta taking over his body.

