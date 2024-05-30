Jujutsu Kaisen is on break after chapter 261, and fans can't seem to cope

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga follows the unusual habit of going on breaks right after a game-changing revelation or in the middle of a monumental fight. As such, the entire fandom has garnered a reputation for going absolutely out of control during breaks, as the anticipation for the next chapter often gives birth to some out-of-the-world theories or absurd yet hilarious memes.

Given that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is on break after chapter 261, fans of the series are currently in a state that they often call "Lobotomy Kaisen," a term made popular by the fans whenever the manga goes on a one-week break. That said, the events that transpired in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 made it even more difficult for fans to remain calm during the break.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga going on a break after chapter 261 raises concerns for the state of the fandom

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 is currently scheduled to release on Sunday, June 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. Chapter 261 released earlier this week, featuring one of the darkest twists of the series yet, as it saw Yuta Okkotsu take control of Satoru Gojo's body and use it to re-enter the battlefield against Ryomen Sukuna.

This particular development ended up dividing the entire fandom, as some were happy to see Gojo once again, while others deeply resented the fact that Yuta took over the corpse of his deceased teacher only to use him as a weapon. That said, a lot of fans were overall excited to see what the outcome of such a monumental development would be, as the chapter ended with a Domain clash between Yuta in Gojo's body and Sukuna.

As such, fans of the series were reasonably frustrated at the fact that they would need to wait another week to know the outcome of the ongoing fight. Many complained about the fact that the mangaka, Gege Akutami, has now developed a habit of keeping the fans at the edge of their seats with his mind blowing twists and then leaving them hanging by going on a break immediately afterwards.

While the fans' complaints are certainly understandable to a certain extent, it's also important to keep in mind that going on a break after such an important revelation keeps the fans invested in the series. Additionally, Akutami's health should also be taken into account here. Given that he has often suffered from health issues while working on his manga, his editors have instructed him to go on more frequent breaks so that he doesn't get overburdened with his work.

How fans reacted to Jujutsu Kaisen manga going on a break after chapter 261

A lot of fans were concerned about the state of the entire fandom during the one-week break, as Jujutsu Kaisen fans have developed a reputation of going completely out of control during breaks. Many even feared that they are heading towards "Lobotomy Kaisen", which is a berserk state that fans supposedly go into whenever the manga goes on a break after a game-changing revelation or development.

"Dark lobotomy times are upon us", wrote one fan.

"I can't accept this,gege is putting us at the edge of our seats and suddenly expecting us to wait there like little kids", wrote another.

"Tiktok bout to go nuts with em lobotomy kaisen vids", another chimed in.

"God help us.. sorry what I meant to say was Gege help us..", said another.

There's no denying that anticipation and hype can certainly get the better of many people's rationality on social media. That said, fans should be mindful to remain patient and wait for Gege Akutami to deliver a chapter that might prove to be worth the wait.

