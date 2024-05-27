Yuta's death in Jujutsu Kaisen could open the doors for Yuji to achieve his Domain Expansion

Yuta Okkotsu may have permanently sealed his fate after he took control of Satoru Gojo's body in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261, and re-entered the battlefield against Ryomen Sukuna. Granted he was forced to make this decision as a last-ditch attempt at taking the King of Curses out for good, but the fact remains that it is unlikely that Yuta would live to see another day after his final battle against Sukuna.

On the other hand, Yuji Itadori was completely sidelined after Yuta returned in the latest chapter of the manga. A lot of fans felt that all of Yuji's efforts in the past few chapters were rendered meaningless upon Yuta's return.

That said, Yuji may soon retake the spotlight in the upcoming chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as Yuta's imminent death may inadvertently cause the former to finally unlock his Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How Yuta's death could set up Yuji to achieve his Domain Expansion

In Jujutsu Kaisen, a Domain Expansion is considered to be the absolute pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery. As such, it makes sense that only a select few sorcerers like Sukuna, Gojo, Hakari, Yuta, and Megumi have been able to achieve it.

However, the one character who fans have been looking forward to the most to achieve his Domain Expansion is none other than the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori. Prior to the ongoing Shinjuku Showdown arc, Yuji lacked a Cursed Technique or any such abilities that would put him on equal footing against the major antagonists of the series.

As such, fans were delighted upon seeing Yuji showcase multiple new abilities in his fight against Sukuna, which he was confirmed to have learned during the one month time period prior to the ongoing showdown.

So far, he has been able to effectively use the Reverse Cursed Technique, Blood Manipulation, Simple Domain, and Sukuna's Cleave attacks. The only power he currently lacks is a Domain Expansion, which would more or less guarantee his victory over the King of Curses.

Although Yuta is currently facing off against Sukuna in Gojo's body, it is more than likely that he will perish in the upcoming chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. In chapter 261, it was revealed that Yuta had copied Kenjaku's Cursed Technique of swapping bodies.

Since Yuta can use his Copy Technique only for five minutes, he could therefore maintain his control over Gojo's body only for the aforementioned time limit. After that, chances are that he may either meet his end, or he would continue to live on inside Gojo's body.

That said, the latter option makes little narrative sense and would pretty much diminish all of Yuji's efforts in the last few chapters. Not to mention, if Yuta continues to stay in Gojo's body, the storyline has no way of progressing, as not only would the merger be thrown out of the window, but the Culling Game itself will never end.

As such, it is clear that Yuta will likely die after dealing a significant amount of damage to Sukuna, which could set up Yuji to finally unlocking his own Domain Expansion and using it to finish off the King of Curses.

Throughout the series, Yuji gets stronger every time he witnesses his comrades die in front of him. Now that he has lost almost everyone near and dear to him, witnessing yet another ally die may result in Yuji going through another reawakening, which could unlock his Domain Expansion. By using this newly-acquired power, Yuji could trap Sukuna inside his Domain and keep landing sure-hit attacks until the King of Curses is finally defeated for good.

Given that Sukuna already has one foot in his grave, his ongoing battle against Yuta and the latter's imminent death will likely open the doors for Yuji to achieve the power that has eluded him all this time.

