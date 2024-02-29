Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252's unfinished panels raise concern for Gege Akutami's health

Although the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 took the internet by storm, they also raised concerns about the mangaka, Gege Akutami's health.

Considering that the upcoming chapter of the manga has become one of the most talked-about topics among the fandom, fans all over are praising Akutami for making each chapter more explosive than the previous one. However, some fans noticed that a few panels of the chapter looked a bit unfinished, which raised a great deal of concern, with many discussing whether Akutami is well.

Over the past few months, Gege Akutami has been the subject of two kinds of reactions: contempt and praise. On one hand, there were quite a lot of fans who were angry at him due to their favorite characters biting the dust one after the other.

However, a lot of people commended the mangaka for his effort on the series because they were captivated by almost every chapter till the very end.

Fans worry about Gege Akutami's health due to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 featuring unfinished art

Jujutsu Kaisen became a massively trending topic on social media, in addition to being one of the most-read manga of 2023. One cannot deny that Akutami has worked tirelessly to make each chapter more exciting and engaging than the previous one. However, fans have begun to voice concerns about the mangaka's health following the release of spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252.

The unfinished art from recent spoilers reminded fans of a similar incident that happened when the series was focusing on Maki Zen'in's character arc. At that point, Akutami had to submit some panels with unfinished art due to some health issues.

The majority of the mangaka in the industry are often burdened with a grueling work schedule, which eventually leads to a decline in their health. Over the years, there have been countless instances where mangaka were unable to complete their series owing to major ailments.

One such incident occurred when the mangaka of the renowned Hunter x Hunter series, Yoshihiro Togashi, could not continue working on his manga due to his poor health, which led to the series going on a hiatus several times. He even once revealed a backup ending for his series in case he failed to finish his work due to his health.

As such, fans are deeply concerned about Gege Akutami's health, with some even advising him to prioritize his health and take as many breaks as he can. Considering that he also has to work on the upcoming Volume 26 cover of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga this month, fans can only hope that he doesn't strain himself by overworking himself.

A mangaka's well-being undoubtedly holds more importance than their work. However, their overbearing work schedule often leads them to prioritize their work over their health.

As of now, fans can only pray for Gege Akutami's health and hope that he manages to finish his work without undermining his well-being in the process.

