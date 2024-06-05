Jujutsu Kaisen fans don't know what to do after the series ends and it's concerning

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 could have teased the final showdown with the King of Curses against Gojo, whose body is possessed by Yuta. With Sukuna now against the person he had already killed, what would the climax of this manga series be?

But a much more concerning question is where would the fans of this series go after it reaches a climax. Yes, some fans are reading other manga series like One Piece and My Hero Academia alongside Gege Akutami's magnum opus, but what would the fans who entered the manga community solely to enjoy Jujutsu Kaisen do?

This could be a concern for fans as few series enjoyed the same clout as Gege Akutami's manga. So, the end of this series could either see fans leaving the fandom or enjoy series that are as hyped, or a little less, as compared to the tale of Itadori Yuji.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Exploring fans' concerns after the end of Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo (left) and Sukuna (right) (Image via Shueisha)

During the Jump Festa 2024, Gege Akutami announced that his magnum opus would end by December 2024, hinting that the series could have already entered its final saga. The Shinjuku Showdown arc was going on at the time of the announcement.

The arc commenced after Gojo Satoru was released from the Prison Realm and challenged the King of Curses to a fight. The arc started with the battle between the strongest sorcerer of the present, Gojo, and the strongest sorcerer in history, Sukuna (who also had Megumi's cursed technique).

Gojo Satoru was defeated by the King of Curses (Image via Shueisha)

Gojo commenced the fight with a flashy start, and the fight varied as the lead shifted between these two after every chapter. In chapter 221, fans were hit with a strange visual—Gojo sat alongside dead sorcerers. In the next scene, fans saw the horrifying panel of Gojo's body chopped in half.

The arc progressed with other sorcerers challenging Sukuna. From Kashimo, Higuruma, Maki, Kusakabe, Miguel, Yuta, and the central protagonist of the series, Itadori Yuji, every sorcerer gave their best to defeat him. The fight with the King of Curses continued as he killed one sorcerer after another until chapter 260, in which a mysterious silhouette appeared.

he silhouette as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This was Yuta Okkotsu, who had taken over Gojo Satoru's body through Kenjaku's cursed technique. Sukuna pushed Itadori to the side, and round 2 of the battle of the strongest started. With Sukuna now the weakest he has ever been in the series, it is speculated that his fight against Yuta (Gojo) could be his last one.

December 2024 is a few months away, and the end of Gege Akutami's magnum opus draws near, but so do the concerns of the fans who are confused about what series they could enjoy after Jujutsu Kaisen.

Why is this concerning?

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Many big Shounen names could also end in the upcoming months or years as most manga series have entered their final chapters. One Piece entered its final saga with the Egghead arc, and My Hero Academia saw its final war arc end in the previous chapter and could end in the next few chapters.

However, the concerning thing is that no series has gained clout like Jujutsu Kaisen, which has recently surpassed the biggest manga giants in trending. Some relatively new series like Sakamoto Days, Kagurabachi, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and Kaiju no. 8 are speculated to be the new face of manga. Still, their clout is nowhere close to Gege Akutami's masterpiece.

So, this would either result in an uproar from fans who could request Gege Akutami to write a sequel for his manga series, or the fans who joined the community solely because of Jujutsu Kaisen could leave the community for good.

Final thoughts

Chihiro as seen in the Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

On June 4, 2024, during a Japanese TV program, it was revealed that someone from Shueisha claimed that the publishing company wants Kagurabachi to carry the next generation of Jump (Shounen Jump). Although this isn't an official statement, it is indeed something considering how the old generation of Shounen Jump is now ending.

Moreover, new buds like Blue Box, RuriDragon, and Akanebanashi also have a promising future. It would be hard to pick up a new series after Jujutsu Kaisen ends, but there are a lot of options to pick up from if fans make up their mind.

