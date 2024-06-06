Gojo rules the 4th Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll despite Akutami's machinations

Thursday, June 6, 2024 saw, in addition to the spoilers and raw scans for the next official release, the results of the 4th Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll be leaked. This information comes from X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series news source @Go_Jover (Myamura), who also provided information on Gege Akutami’s current health status

While the full results for the latest and 4th Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll overall were not leaked, Myamura did share the top three results with fans, which feature some familiar names. In third is Megumi Fushiguro, with protagonist Yuji Itadori in second, and Satoru Gojo brings it home with first place for the first time ever in the series’ history.

4th Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll sees mangaka’s least favorite character officially becomes fans’ favorite

Shockingly, Gojo didn’t place higher than second in any of the three prior polls, and failed to eclipse 17 thousand votes in any of the three. While the vote count for the 4th Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll has yet to be revealed, it seems likely that Gojo has finally gotten over this hump with a first place victory given the past polls’ vote counts.

The win for Gojo is also shocking in part due to the mangaka’s machinations in recent weeks and months, which have seen Gojo removed from the story via his death. While the character has since appeared in several flashbacks, the latest official release for the series all but confirmed he won’t reappear in a contemporary sense. Although Akutami likely didn’t kill Gojo off with such a petty goal in mind, his distaste for the character is thoroughly documented.

Also shocking is the fact that this is Gojo’s first victory since, going purely by word-of-mouth, he’s undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in the series, if not the single most popular. In any case, this seems to have finally bore fruit in the form of the latest popularity poll. While Myamura’s results are technically not official, fans can expect to see the official 4th Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll numbers corroborate his info upon their Monday, June 10 release.

Further intrigue in these official 4th Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll numbers beyond how many votes Gojo received is where other recently focused-on characters will rank. This includes Fumihiko Takaba, Yuta Okkotsu, Hiromi Higuruma, Aoi Todo, Choso, Maki Zen’in, and more. While not necessarily the end-all be-all when it comes to fan perception, the popularity polls do typically serve as a good indicator of general sentiment, especially amongst Japanese fans.

Akutami’s original manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today. The series was adapted into a television anime by MAPPA Studios in 2020, with its second season airing during the second half of 2023. A third season is confirmed to be in production.

