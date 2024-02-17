Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen helped Yuji and Yuta "cheat" in the battle against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen's story development continues to surprise fans as the battle heats up. Yuta Okkotsu's arrival and the range of techniques he displayed have given the Jujutsu High sorcerers a fighting chance. Joined by Yuji Itadori, the pair of students have trapped Ryomen Sukuna in Yuta's Domain.

This was a much-awaited moment since so far the boy's Domain was shrouded in mystery. Domain Expansion: Authentic Mutual Love did not disappoint as turned out to be likely one of the series' most powerful.

Anyway, Yuta uttered a certain word, "Cheat", in chapter 250, which made fans theorize what it could mean.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo dying aided in Yuji and Yuta "cheating" against Sukuna (theory)

Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkostu in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 witnessed the continuation of the Yuji and Yuta vs Sukuna battle. Trapped inside the latter's Domain, the pair of Jujutsu students relentlessly launched attacks at the Demon King which seemingly looked like they were working against him.

Towards the chapter's end, Yuta responds to Sukuna asking what they had done in the past month with a single word - "Cheat." This is where the theory stems. According to the word going around among Jujutsu fans, a Binding Vow was made in relation to Gojo's death.

To elaborate, Yuta making such a declaration was a strategic move that buffed the sorcerers' strength. This would be a possible explanation as to how Yuji managed to use the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) to heal himself and also the kind of power surge Yuta got.

Expand Tweet

Now this Jujutsu Kaisen theory is based on a certain premise. Gojo's Six Eyes allowed him two major abilities. The first one is the precise use of his Limitless and the second is a reduction in Cursed Energy consumption from technique activation to nearly zero.

The theory presumes that Gojo purposefully allowed himself to get hit by a fatal blow. While this might be slightly unbelievable initially, the fact remains that the white-haired sorcerer died off-screen, i.e., the manga did not explicitly show him being sliced in two.

Nonetheless, the result of that happening was the Binding Vow's condition being fulfilled, which was the death of Gojo. It can be taken in the sense that Gojo forged it with Yuji and Yuta as a contingency measure. Adhering to the rules and/or restrictions thus agreed upon can lead to greater power, which is seen in either students' case.

So, to summarize, Sukuna eliminating Gojo spurned the Binding Vow into action and thus boosted his students, Yuta and Yuji's abilities. Renewed, both have been relentless in their assault and the former has revealed yet another startling ace up his sleeve - Cleave.

Final Thoughts

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Considering what happened so far and the speculation surrounding Gojo Satoru's death, this theory takes its place among the many formulated so far. What is certain is that both Gojo and Hiromi Higurama's bodies are elsewhere with Shoko Ieiri.

If the theory turns out to be true, then the Six Eyes user's efforts and ultimately sacrifice have not been in vain. A reinvigorated Yuji and an even more perfected Yuta seem to have caught the King of Curses off guard and put him on the ropes.

However, it is yet another convincing theory. The unanswered will soon be answered as more of the story is told. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 is just three days away and could contain some crucial information on what might happen next.