Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262: Sukuna easily overpowers Yuta as Rika fully manifests

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 brought with it some shocking news for the series, the most significant of which is unrelated to the story itself and is also the reason for the issue’s short length. Per Shueisha, mangaka Gege Akutami has had some sudden health issues, and will be taking a two-week break following chapter 262’s release.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 is understandably only seven pages long as a result, but does admittedly set up some exciting plotlines within this short time. The most significant of these is the appearance of a fully manifested Rika and the issue’s end, which many fans are taking as a sign of hope that all is not lost for Yuta Okkotsu yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262’s short length still sets up an exciting subsequent release for the series

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262: The battle begins

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 began with both Yuta (as Satoru Gojo) and Ryomen Sukuna activating their Domain Expansions as Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo watched. Yuta was successfully able to shrink his Domain’s barrier to the size of a basketball as Gojo did earlier against Sukuna, with focus then shifting to inside the barrier.

The narrator explained this countermeasure which Gojo came up with, confirming that the barrier can withstand Malevolent Shrine’s attacks for approximately three minutes. Yuta then thought to himself that his body switch training with Gojo allowed him to elevate his own Barrier Techniques, likewise confident that he can stall the Domain for the full three minutes. He specified, however, that this was with taking Sukuna’s fatigue into account.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 then saw the narrator explain that Sukuna got rid of the 99 second time limit from his previous Binding Vow by restricting Malevolent Shrine’s effective range. This new effective range now only reached the outline of Yuta’s Domain. In other words, Sukuna got rid of the Binding Vow to increase the concentration of attacks on the Barrier of Yuta’s Domain specifically, rather than unnecessarily targeting extra space.

The narrator emphasized that each only had three minutes, with Yuta thinking that he’ll damage Sukuna to the point that he can’t use Malevolent Shrine within these three minutes. Sukuna, meanwhile, said he won’t even need three minutes to destroy Unlimited Void. He then aimed to expand his effective range and slaughter everyone once and for all with Malevolent Shrine.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 saw Sukuna rush at and punch Yuta, bypassing Gojo’s Infinity with Domain Amplification (which he was able to activate alongside Domain Expansion). Sukuna’s thoughts then explained that he used this trick against Gojo the first time he tried this, but the others wouldn’t know this since it happened in a Domain Mei Mei’s crows couldn’t enter.

The issue then saw water hitting the ground, revealed as tears from Rika who was now fully manifested. She was holding Yuta’s lifeless body in her arms while crying and calling out his name, with the chapter ending on a closeup of Yuta’s lifeless eyes.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262: In summation

While a short chapter, there’s plenty to be excited about from chapter 262. For one, it seems the end of the battle against Sukuna is at hand, with both him and Yuta seemingly wanting to conclude everything here and now one way or another. The issue also seemingly sets up Rika as playing a role in the near future given her full manifestation. However, fans won’t know this until two weeks from now at the earliest with Akutami needing time to rest.

