Rika's past in Jujutsu Kaisen proves she had been the "Queen of Curses" even before her death

Jujutsu Kaisen's Queen of Curses is impressive to say the least. Uncontrollable at first, she was attached to Yuta Okkotsu and spent years haunting him till he enrolled at Jujutsu High. After that, she and Yuta began working in tandem to form a formidable duo.

Later, Yuta broke the curse and allowed her to pass on to the afterlife. However, before passing on, she left a shell of the Cursed Spirit with him for his use and protection. Her human form was revealed at this time as well, a sweet, young girl with a deep love for Yuta.

But this young girl is more than what meets the eye. Her Cursed Spirit form was deemed the "Queen of Curses"

Jujutsu Kaisen: Rika's past proves she was the "Queen of Curses" long before her death

Rika Orimoto in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Rika Orimoto was first seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as Yuta's childhood friend whom he met while in the hospital. She came off as sweet and charming, sharing a special connection with the dark-haired boy and believed that she loved him. Her feelings lingered after her passing and as a vengeful spirit, desired to protect Yuta.

But when delving deeper into her character, her past seems to be quite troubling, as seen from the manga. When she was five, her mother passed away suddenly from unknown causes. Then, two days before starting elemnetary school, Rika and her father got lost when they went mountain climbing.

Rika Orimoto in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

One week later, she was found alone and rescued from the summit. She was admitted to the same hospital as Yuta, where he was being treated for pneumonia.

But, her father's body was never found and his death remained unconfirmed. With this series of events, it is likely that she had something to do with it.

Moreover, she has been known to manipulate adults at times. Later, she was taken in by her paternal grandmother who believed that she was the reason behind both her parents' demise.

It also looks like she stole the ring she had given Yuta from her grandmother's dresser. The ring was actually her mother's wedding ring.

Even her behavior has been stated to be odd. She was friendly towards Yuta's younger sister, but that changed when she became a Cursed Spirit.

She has displayed a fondness and tolerance only for Yuta, strongly dislikely everyone else, especially girls and older guys.

Final thoughts

The fact that the death of her parents is shrouded in mystery is a strong indicator that she was somehow involved. Further, her attitude towards everyone but Yuta also indicates that something must have happened which triggered that.

All these facts put together prove why she was the "Queen of Curses" long before her death. She seems to have had quite a dark past which could likely have contributed to her becoming a Cursed Spirit.

But anyhow, Rika was not what she seemed and had she survived, become the human version of her Cursed Spirit equivalent.

