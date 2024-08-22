Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers: Yuji vs. Sukuna reaches a climax as Nobara's status is finally confirmed

With the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers, fans expected the manga to continue with the fight between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as not only did the fight continue but the manga also finally confirmed Nobara Kugisaki's status.

The previous chapter saw Yuji Itadori finally succeed in reaching out to Megumi Fushiguro. With that, Megumi finally started fighting back against Ryomen Sukuna. With the assist, Yuji started to dominate the fight against the King of Curses, Just then, Sukuna seemingly opened his domain.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers: Nobara Kugisaki returns

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers opened with a flashback of Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo during their body swap training. Yuta (while in Gojo's body) asks Gojo to give him the final Sukuna finger so that he can have Rika devour it and copy Sukuna's Shrine Cursed Technique. However, Gojo (while in Yuta's body) denies the request as the final finger would not be enough to analyze Shrine.

In the past, despite copying Inumaki's Cursed Speech, Yuta still needed Inumaki's input on how to use it. Therefore, Gojo did not think it was a smart decision to lose their only connection with Sukuna. Yuta agreed with Gojo and explained the requirement to Copy a Cursed Technique. While Rika consuming a part of the subject's body was enough to copy one's CT, in case of a strong CT, the body part of the Jujutsu Sorcerer needed to be fatal to them.

Rika as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Moreover, if the subject were to regenerate their devoured body part through RCT or modern science, the body part that Rika ate would become useless and could no longer fulfill Copy CT's requirement. The only reason he used Inumaki and Hana's arms was because it was determined that they weren't restorable. As for Charles's CT, Yuta took a part of his ribcage but assured him that it would be healed later.

Mei Mei asked Yuta if he was informed about Yuji and Sukuna's Resonance from Todo. In response, Yuta conveys that he knew about it and was going to execute the plan right before they fought Sukuna. However, they would only inform Yuji the bare minimum. Right after, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers saw Yuta informing Yuji that his body was already engraved with Sukuna's CT, as confirmed by the SIx Eyes.

Utahime as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers then switched to the present as Sukuna noticed that Yuji was missing one more finger than what he tore off to transfer to Megumi Fushiguro. That's when he realized that Yuta had bluffed him and used Yuji's finger to Copy Shrine CT.

Elsewhere, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers showed Utahime and Gakuganji present at the place where Sukuna's final finger was sealed. Gakuganki asked Utahime if Sukuna's finger could be penetrated with 'THAT' technique. In response, Utahime says that through a binding vow that solely focused on applying the technique's effect, maybe ‘SHE’ could pull it off. However, Utahime was concerned as 'SHE' had only woke up a short time ago.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers then switched to Nobara Kugisaki as she used Resonance on Sukuna's final finger. This move saw Sukuna's whole body start convulsing. The King of Curses immediately realized that he had been hit with Nobara's CT, hence he started freaking out. He could no longer open his domain and was susceptible to Yuji's sure-hit attack.

As for Yuji, he was in tears as he realized that Nobara was still alive. Meanwhile, Nobara addressed Yuju, saying “HOW'S THAT FOR OPPAPPI, YOU IDIOT!!” Right after, Yuji hit Sukuna with Soul Dismantle. This was followed by a knee to the face and a hard punch that made Sukuna throw up.

Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Unfortunately, Sukuna hadn't given up as he punched back Yuji.

"Did you really think you could peel me off with your makeshift domain!!"

Sukuna believed that Yuju had surpassed his limits for a while as he wasn't healing his injuries using Reverse Cursed Technique. Since Domain consumed a lot of Cursed Energy, it was over for Yuji. However, Sukuna was again left baffled as Yuji hit him with his special delayed second-impact punch.

“Let's put an end to this ever-cycling curse, Sukuna"

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers ended with Yuji hitting Sukuna with another Black Flash.

Final thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga announced to end in the next five chapters, fans did hope for the manga to finally confirm Kugisaki Nobara's status. With her return, the manga had retrospectively reunited the series's main trio. However, this could only come to fruition if Megumi frees himself from Sukuna. Thus, the manga's next chapter could focus on Yuji and Nobara's collective efforts to free Megumi.

