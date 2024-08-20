When does Jujutsu Kaisen manga end? Final chapter details explained

As fans must have learned from the most recent Jump Press announcements, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is soon set to end. Manga creator Gege Akutami had previously stated at Jump Festa 2024 that the manga would probably stop serializing by the time of the next Jump Festa event. Evidently, they are set to keep their word.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga began serialization in March 2018 and will end in September 2024 after a six-year run in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. During this period, the manga managed to have over 90 million copies in circulation worldwide, making it one of the most popular manga series of the modern era.

So, when does the manga release its final chapter?

When does the Jujutsu Kaisen manga end?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is set to release its final chapter on Monday, September 30, 2024. As per the Jump Press announcement, the manga will end in five chapters.

Thus, given that the manga has released 266 chapters till now, the series's final chapter will be chapter 271. It will be released in issue 44 of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Gege Akutami thanked the fans for their continuous support, as had it not been for them, he would not have been able to finish the story the way he intended. With that, he promised fans that he was working hard to create a satisfying final chapter.

How many volumes will the manga end with?

Jujutsu Kaisen volumes 1 and 27 covers featuring Yuji and Takaba (Image via Shueisha)

At this point, the manga has published 27 manga volumes, compiling 245 chapters. However, after that, the manga released 21 chapters, with five more chapters set to be released before the series's end.

Therefore, with the manga yet to compile 26 chapters as part of its volumes, the series could potentially compile them into three separate volumes. With that, Jujutsu Kaisen manga will end with 30 compiled volumes.

How many manga chapters does the anime have yet to adapt?

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Up until now, Jujutsu Kaisen anime has been adapted into two television anime seasons. During this, the anime adapted 137 chapters from the manga series. Considering that the manga series will end with 271 chapters, there will be about 134 chapters from the manga series yet to be given an anime adaptation.

Thus, upon analyzing the chapter numbers and the pacing of the anime adaptation, one can assume that MAPPA will likely adapt the rest of the manga series into two seasonal anime series with about 24 episodes each.

Kenjaku as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Unfortunately, fans can only hope that the Gege Akutami manga does not receive a similar adaptation to that of Attack on Titan.

The Hajime Isayama series was not only split into three parts and released over time but the third part was also released as two special episodes. Fans were fed up with such an adaptation. Hence, they should hope that the same doesn't happen to Jujutsu Kaisen.

