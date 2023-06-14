Oshi No Ko anime's opening theme song breaks it's own record, setting a new milestone

The opening theme song for Oshi No Ko, titled IDOL, by YOASOBI, has surpassed 200 million streams in Japan in nine weeks, becoming the fastest song to earn this remarkable milestone. Released on April 12, 2023, the track also became the fastest song to reach 100 million streams in five weeks.

Oshi No Ko's title track, IDOL, has also managed to win over people worldwide, with the song doing extremely well on both domestic and global charts. On Billboard Japan charts, the song debuted at the top of Japan Hot 100. The song has also made history by topping the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US singles chart, becoming the first Japanese song to ever do so.

The opening theme song for the succesful anime series Oshi No Ko titled, IDOL, by YOASOBI, has become a global sensation, breaking several records in these past nine weeks. The song has over 200 million streams in Japan in nine weeks, becoming the fastest song to achieve this milestone, beating the previously held record of the song, Subtitles, which achieved this milestone in 11 weeks.

It is also the fastest song to reach 100 million streams, achieving this astonishing milestone in five weeks, on both Orincon and Billboard Japan, beating the recrod of the popular song Butter which attained this milestone in 6 weeks. Thus, IDOL currently holds the record for the fastest single to reach both 100 and 200 million streams in Japan.

YOASOBI has surpassed pop rock band Official HIGE DANdism as the superduo with the most number of 100 million plus streamed songs for Billboard Japan, with IDOL being their 14th single to pass such a remarkable milestone. They're also the artist with the most number of 200 million plus streamed songs, tying with Official HIGE DANdism for the number one spot.

Globally, IDOL has made history by earning the top spot in the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US singles chart, becoming the first Japanese song to achieve this record. In Japan, the song debuted on April 19, 2023, at the number one spot on Billboard Japan's streaming song chart. It is safe to say that the hype for Oshi No Ko has been elevated by this song and that it will break more records in future.

Oshi No Ko is the story of a sixteen-year-old idol, Ai Hoshino, who one day arrives at the hospital of countryside gynecologist, Gorou Amemiya, while being 20 weeks pregnant with twins. Amemiya, being an avid fan of Ai, is shocked by her visit but promises to deliver her babies safely.

On the night of the delivery, however, Amemiya is murdered by an obsessive fan of Ai's, who pushes him off a cliff. Miraculously, he then gets reincarnated as Ai's son Aquamarine Hoshino, with her twin sister being the reincarnation of Sarina Tendoji, a patient he had in the past life, who was also a huge fan of Ai.

Four years later, Ai is murdered as well, which makes Aquamarine piece together that his and Ai's killer might the same person. To get to the bottom of this mystery, he decides to joins the entertainment industry, to find the accomplice who helped the killer commit these crimes.

