What to Expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 121?

Oshi no Ko chapter 121 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 15, at 12 am JST. Following the enthralling chapter that came out last week, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter's release, which will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter saw Ruby struggling with her work schedule. Nevertheless, Producer Kaburagi Masaya asked her to get strict acting lessons to help her stand out from her co-stars in the movie. Upon receiving a word of advice from Kana, she tried to understand herself. That's when she saw a vision of Sarina telling her that her mother did not love her.

Oshi no Ko chapter 121: Major spoilers to expect

Ruby might try to deal with her feelings

Kana Arima advised Ruby that she needed to identify her likes and dislikes, following which, she should be able to enhance those feelings, helping her act better. However, before that, Ruby needed to understand herself. Considering that Ruby was previously Sarina, she isn't able to identify her true self. Hence, she is having a tough time dealing with her emotions.

This was also evident from her vision of Sarina that told her how her mother did not love her. The same dialog was present in the movie, which was causing Ruby some trouble. However, Ruby herself remembers that her mother (Marina Tendouji) had told her that she loved her. Thus, Ruby might try to deal with her emotions in Oshi no Ko chapter 121.

The filming may finally begin in Oshi no Ko chapter 121

The previous chapter saw Producer Kaburagi Masaya stating that the filming was soon set to begin. If the manga were to skip the part where Ruby was set to receive strict training lessons, the story could directly continue with the start of the filming. This event will see the return of several recurring characters from the series.

This means that fans may get to see an encounter between Aqua Hoshino and Akane Kurokawa in Oshi no Ko chapter 121. The last time they met, Akane had declared her intention to stop Aqua at any cost. Thus, the upcoming chapter could also be focused on her and what she was up to all this time.

Ruby might end up meeting Marina Tendouji

Considering that Marina Tendouji, Sarina's mother, is part of the film's crew, there remains a possibility that Ruby might end up meeting her mother from her past life. The manga has been focused on Ruby's feelings about her mother for the past few chapters. Hence, there has been enough build-up for the two characters to finally meet.

Fans should remember that Aqua Hoshino has no idea that his sister Ruby is the reincarnation of his patient from his past life, Sarina. Hence, there remains a possibility that he might unknowingly cause Ruby and Marina's encounter during the filming. His responsibility as the film's writer and Ruby's sister could lead him to reunite Sarina with her mother in Oshi no Ko chapter 121.

