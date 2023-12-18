The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 12 is scheduled for release on December 24, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated networks. Following its initial release in Japan, the finale will be available worldwide on various streaming platforms, after a 30-minute delay.

In the previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, Rentaro Aijo successfully passed Hakari's mother's test and later rescued Hakari from a near-death situation. Besides that, he responded to Hahari's (Hakari's mother) confession and promised to fulfill her dreams.

Given how the episode ended with Hakari's mother making a bold request to Aijo, fans are eagerly anticipating the unfolding of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 12.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 12 release date and time

As stated earlier, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 12 is slated to release on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The finale's English-subtitled version will be available worldwide for streaming after 30 minutes at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Japanese Standard Time Sunday, December 24 10:30 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, December 24 6 am Central Standard Time Sunday, December 24 9 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, December 24 9 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, December 24 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 24 2 pm Central European Time Sunday, December 24 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, December 24 7:30 pm Philippines Time Sunday, December 24 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, December 24 11:30 pm

Where to stream The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 12

A still from the anime

Anime enthusiasts residing outside Japan can stream The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 12 on Crunchyroll, along with a wide selection of other shows. Additionally, fans can also stream the eagerly anticipated finale on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

Recap of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 11

The episode 11 kicked off with Rentaro and Karane reacting to Hakari's mother's sudden confession to the protagonist, expressing her desire to go out with him. Feeling flustered, she changed the topic to Hakari and told Rentaro that she wouldn't permit him to go out with her daughter.

However, despite Hakari's mother's objection, Rentaro remained undeterred by her words. As such, she decided to test his resolve with a special lie detector machine. Interestingly, she tested it on Karane first to let Rentaro know that the machine was not rigged.

A still from the anime

The lie detector machine revealed intriguing facts about Karane and also forced her to tell how much she loved Aijo. Since she's a Tsundere girl, it was difficult for her to show her actual emotions. Following that, Rentaro sat on the machine and emphatically revealed his feelings for Hakari.

Although the lie detector favored Aijo, Hakari's mother remained skeptical. At that moment, one of her guards barged in, telling her that Hakari was set to jump out of her window.

A still from the episode

Rentaro swiftly rushed to Hakari's aid, while Karane held the lady to prevent her from stopping him. With strong words of love, Aijo successfully calmed Hakari. However, she slipped and was about to fall to her death, when the protagonist lunged to her rescue.

Luckily, he kicked the wall to change the trajectory and fell into the pool. Hakari's mother realized Aijo's feelings for her daughter and asked him to take care of her. The protagonist, not only responded to her request, but her previous proposal as well.

A still from the episode

He reassured her that he would try and fulfill the dreams she once had. Overwhelmed, Hakari's mother hugged her daughter's boyfriend. Following that, the group took a nice warm bath and had a sleepover. Finally, the episode ended with Hakari's mother asking Aijo to come to her room, alone.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 12

A still from the episode

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 12 promises to conclude the season on a high note, given how Aijo convinced Hakari's mother and his growing connection with her.

Considering how the latest episode ended, the next and final installment is expected to bring Aijo and his girlfriends even closer. As such, they will likely spend more time together at Hakari's mansion.

