The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 11 will be released on December 17, 2023, at 10.30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. After a 30-minute delay, the episode will be available worldwide on various streaming platforms.

In the previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, fans saw Rentaro Aijo and his four girlfriends infiltrate Hakari's mansion to rescue her from her mother. While they were successful, Aijo found an unexpected soul mate in Hakari's mother.

Considering how the previous installment ended, fans cannot wait for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 11 to drop.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 11 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 11 is set to release on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 10.30 pm JST. The episode's English-subtitled version will be available for streaming after 30 minutes at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Japanese Standard Time Sunday, December 17 10:30 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, December 17 6 am Central Standard Time Sunday, December 17 9 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, December 17 9 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, December 17 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 17 2 pm Central European Time Sunday, December 17 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, December 17 7:30 pm Philippines Time Sunday, December 17 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, December 17 11:30 pm

Where to stream The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 11

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Fans living outside Japan can watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 11 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with other hit shows from the Fall 2023 season.

Besides Crunchyroll, anime enthusiasts living in Asian regions, such as the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and others, can stream the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 10 recap

The episode began with Rentaro Aijo and his girlfriends arriving at Hakari's mansion at night to rescue her. While it wasn't easy infiltrating the house with numerous traps and guards stationed, the "Rentaro Family" found genius ways to accomplish their mission.

Nano used small stones to flick and unlock the door lock from outside through a small cat flap. On the other hand, a combination of efforts from Shizuka and Kusuri subdued a watchdog, creating a path to enter the house. Upon entering, the group accidentally set off an alarm.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

However, the guards didn't suspect them since Hakari's family cat arrived at that exact moment. Once the guards were gone, Kusuri gave Rentaro a special potion that let him see the infrared laser alarm.

Following that, Rentaro and Karane went past the lasers and entered Hakari's room in an almost Mission Impossible-like manner. Surprisingly, another alarm buzzed the moment they stepped foot inside the room.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As such, Hakari's mother and guards caught Rentaro and Karane while Nano, Shizuka, and Kusuri managed to hide outside. The episode then saw Hakari's mother telling Aijo her backstory and why she couldn't trust a five-timer to become her daughter's boyfriend.

At that moment, the effect of Kusuri's medicine wore off, letting Aijo see Hakari's mother. As soon as he laid his eyes on her, he felt a surging spark. Aijo instantly realized that Hakari's mother was one of his 100 soulmates. The hilarious episode ended on a cliffhanger with the lady proposing to Rentaro.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 11

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The previous episode's ending left fans in splits and added complexity to the story. Given how the episode revealed Hakari's mother to be one of Rentaro's hundred soulmates, fans can hardly wait for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 11.

If the next episode follows the manga, fans can expect much drama between Hakari and her mother. The former will try to take a drastic step, but Aijo and others will prevent that from occurring. As for Hakari's mother, she will become Rentaro's sixth girlfriend.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.