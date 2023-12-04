The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 10 is set to release on December 10, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated networks. Following its broadcast in Japan, global fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, and other platforms after a 30-minute delay.

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You saw Rentaro Aijo having a memorable date at a love-themed park with his five girlfriends. However, the episode saw an unexpected twist with Hakari asking Rentaro to break up with her.

Considering how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to know what happens next in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 10.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 10 release date and time

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 10 will be released on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The global audience can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode after 30 minutes according to the varying time zones.

Time Zones Date Time Japanese Standard Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 10:30 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 6 am Central Standard Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 9 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 9 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 2 pm Central European Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 7:30 pm Philippines Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 11:30 pm

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 10 streaming details

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Anime enthusiasts residing outside Japan can stream The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 10 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with numerous other Fall 2023 titles.

Besides Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube Channel is another option to consider for fans living in Asian regions, such as India, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and others.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 9 recap

On Hakari's suggestion, Rentaro Aijo and his five girlfriends arrived at the Lovezono Flower Park. It was a beautiful theme park that offered that perfect environment for a date.

Excited, the group even participated in the Catch the Bouquette competition that offered a special photoshoot in a wedding dress adorned with the park's flowers to the winner. Although it was difficult, Rentaro's group came first, thanks to Karane and Shizuka's help.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Undoubtedly, there was confusion regarding who would wear the bride's gown. Since Hakari wanted it the most, everyone unanimously voted for her, including Kusurui who too wanted to click a wedding picture with Aijo.

However, Hakari wanted everyone to be present in the picture, and thus they clicked a group photo. At that moment, the episode saw a twist with Hakari asking Aijo to break up with her.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Naturally, Aijo was taken aback. He kept thinking about his girlfriend's words as he changed into his normal apparel in the changing room. Suddenly, he and his other girlfriends noticed Hakari was gone. Aijo tried calling her several times but she didn't answer. As such, he decided to go to her house.

Upon reaching the address, Aijo discovered that Hakari lived in a gigantic mansion. When he shouted from outside, her girlfriend peered from a window, signaling him not to shout.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

She called from another phone, revealing how her mother found out about her relationship with Aijo. Hakari's mother disapproved of Rentaro, mainly due to him having not one but five girlfriends. As such, she decided to transfer her to another school to cut off all ties with Aijo.

She even threatened the protagonist via a phone. Although Rentaro was at his wit's end, he decided to elope with Hakari. When he revealed his plan to his other girlfriends, everyone agreed to help him.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 10

Hakari's mother, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Given how the previous episode adapted chapters 14 and 15, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 10 will cover the next two chapters of the manga. In other words, fans can expect Aijo and his girlfriends to infiltrate Hakari's house to free her.

However, Aijo will find an unexpected soulmate in the mansion which will only add complexity to the narrative. Undoubtedly, the next episode promises to be a grand one with plenty of humorous elements and drama.

