Crowd goes berserk as One Piece x LA Rams collaboration lights up SoFi stadium

The One Piece collaboration video excited the crowd in a recent LA Rams game at SoFi Stadium. The stadium has a massive Samsung screen with a video highlighting some essential characters.

In a video captured by one of the spectators, the big screen played a video that introduced the main members of the Straw Hat Pirates - Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. The video also highlights other characters, like Chopper and Jimbe, who go on to join the crew as the story progresses.

The advertisement showcased some of the most iconic moments from the One Piece series. We could see Kaido from the Wano Country arc. This was a critical moment for the series since Luffy's Gear 5 was first revealed. Furthermore, the crowd's excitement was excited when they showed Iñaki Godoy attending the LA Rams game.

One Piece: Who is Iñaki Godoy, the attendee featured on the big screen in the LA Rams game?

As seen in the video, a person made it onto the big screen right after the One Piece advertisement ended. This person is none other than Iñaki Godoy. He is an actor who plays the role of Monkey D. Luffy in the live-action adaptation produced by Netflix. He has received a ton of appreciation and love from people worldwide for his efforts in the show.

He shot to fame when the first episode of the live-action series was released. Before the One Piece live-action series, Iñaki Godoy acted in a few movies and TV shows. He acted in an original Netflix show known as the Imperfects. He played the role of Juan Ruiz in the TV series. He has also worked in La Querida del Centauro, where he played Amadeo ‘El Gato.’

About the One Piece live-action series

Netflix produces the live-action adaptation of the popular anime and manga series. At the time of writing, the live-action adaptation has eight episodes. These episodes are roughly an hour long, and this installment covers about 45 episodes of the original anime. In these eight episodes, the live-action series has adapted five story arcs - the Romance Dawn arc, the Orange Town arc, the Syrup Village arc, the Baratie arc, and the Arlong Park arc.

As stated earlier, Iñaki Godoy plays Monkey D. Luffy. Alongside him are Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar as Sanji. These are the prominent members of the Straw Hat Pirate group. Additional cast includes Morgan Davies, who plays Koby, and Vincent Regan, who plays Garp.

Fans can stream the One Piece live-action series exclusively on Netflix.

