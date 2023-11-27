The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 9 is scheduled to be released on December 3, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated networks. The episode will be available for streaming worldwide on multiple platforms after a 30-minute delay following the release in Japan.

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends series saw Rentaro Aijo and Kusuri trying their best to revert the "Kissing Zombies" back to normal. However, it turned out to be difficult as the zombified girls demonstrated their superhuman strength to try and kiss their lover.

Nonetheless, Rentaro devised a fabulous plan, allowing Kusuri to make the required potion to turn the girls back to their normal selves. Given how the episode ended, fans are now excited for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 9.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 9 release date and time

Expand Tweet

As per the usual time of release, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 9 will be released next week, on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for streaming after 30 minutes according to the time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Japanese Standard Time Sunday, December 3 10:30 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, December 3 6 am Central Standard Time Sunday, December 3 9 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, December 3 9 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, December 3 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 3 2 pm Central European Time Sunday, December 3 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, December 3 7:30 pm Philippines Time Sunday, December 3 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, December 3 11:30 pm

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 9 streaming details

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Interested anime enthusiasts can stream episode 9 of the ser on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other anime titles from the Fall 2023 simulcast lineup.

Additionally, fans of the anime residing in Asian regions, such as India, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and others, can stream the same episode for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 8 recap

Expand Tweet

As a result of Kusuri's medicine, Hakari, Karane, Shizuka, and Nano were turned into Kissing Zombies. In the episode, Aijo and Kusuri were seen running back to the Chemistry Lab to make four reversible medicines for them.

However, considering how the girls gained superhuman strength following their zombification, it wasn't that easy. On their way back to the Lab, the duo even confronted the Vice Principal. However, Kusuri accidentally poured one of her "face-melting" medicine on her, allowing them to escape.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Notably, the medicine did nothing to the Vice Principal because her face was covered with a thick foundation layer. While running in the hallway, Aijo deduced that the girls were only after him. As such, he thought of splitting up with Kusuri and separately making their way to the lab.

It was the perfect plan as long as Aijo could throw the girls off guard. However, Shizuka, Hakari, and Karane all caught up to him and deeply kissed him. Yet, the protagonist found the means to tackle the zombie girls and run for the Lab. Interestingly, Nano retained her intelligence despite the medicine's effect.

Nano, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation)

As such, she deduced Kusuri to be the ultimate threat to her "Kissing" plans and waited outside the Lab. Kusuri then drank one reversible potion to transform into her mature form, believing Nano wouldn't be able to recognize her that way.

However, her manner of speech gave it away, and the white-haired girl tied her with a rope. Aijo, who had been hiding all this time from Nano, followed his instincts and ran. However, Nano chased him down and deeply kissed him.

Kusuri, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

It would have been the end for Aijo had it not been for Kusuri, who appeared and forcefully made Nano drink the medicine. Apparently, the reversible medicine's effect had worn off for Kusuri, which allowed her to shake off the ropes and enter the Chemistry Lab to get the medicine.

In the end, Ultimately, the duo managed to restore the girls to their normal state. While Kusuri felt guilty and cried, the protagonist reminded her that it if weren't for her, the girls wouldn't have been saved. The episode ended on a happy note, with Kusuri kissing Aijo.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 9

Nano, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation)

Considering how the previous episode adapted chapters 12 and 13, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 9 will likely cover the next two chapters of the manga. As such, fans can expect to see Aijo and his girlfriends participating in the Bouquet Toss Event.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.