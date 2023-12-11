Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245: Major spoilers to expect

After the long break week for the series, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245’s release week is finally at hand. Fans can’t wait for the next issue of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s manga. Keeping up with the series, many are excitedly discussing and speculating about the probable results of Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma’s fight with Ryomen Sukuna in the coming release.

Unfortunately, there are currently no verifiable spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans won’t have too long to wait for their arrival, with the series’ spoiler process set to start sometime in the next 24 hours. This should give fans an exciting and accurate look at what the upcoming issue has in store for them.

That being said, there are a few aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 that fans can count on being present in the issue, even without the help of spoilers. However, fans may not exactly be happy about these likely developments, especially as they pertain to Yuji and Higuruma’s seemingly concrete plan to deal with Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 likely to see Yuji and Higuruma’s plan unfortunately fail

With Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing Domain Expansion having already been activated by the end of the previous release, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 should see the trial begin. Higuruma will likely start the process by putting forth evidence that Sukuna was the one in control of Yuji’s body at the time of the Shibuya Massacre, making him responsible for those crimes.

This will likely set up a brief deliberation between Higuruma and Judgeman regarding who technically committed the crimes as well as the several minor crimes resultantly committed. However, it’s expected that Higuruma and Yuji’s plan will successfully get past this point, especially considering they already discussed this potential flaw before beginning the plan.

From here, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 could go several routes, with all of them likely leading to Sukuna somehow escaping a death sentence from Judgeman. Although there are several theories on how this could happen, the most sensible and prominent one as of right now seems to be Sukuna escaping on a technicality within Japanese law.

As several readers have pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), Japanese law states that there are specific days throughout the year on which the death penalty cannot be executed. Of note here is the fact that December 24, 2018, the day in which their fight takes place, is considered a holiday in lieu of the Emperor’s birthday, according to several fans on Twitter.

With this in mind, fans are expecting Judgeman to hand down the death penalty in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245, but will be unable to follow through on it as a result of the above technicality. This should then bring an end to Deadly Sentencing, forcing Yuji and Higuruma to fight Sukuna in a more traditional style and sense.

However, exactly where the issue goes from here is a mystery. Having Higuruma tap out for someone else is seemingly just as likely as him staying and playing a support role for Yuji. That being said, virtually any scenario moving forward from this point should see Yuji primarily fighting Sukuna, with whoever his partner is backing him up as best they can.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.