Kagurabachi chapter 15: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 15 will be released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #56 on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST in Japan. Following its release, it will be available to international readers in the digital format on Shueisha's affiliated online platforms and Viz Media.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira wielding his blade against a group of sorcerers to rescue Char from Sojo's base. However, his injuries prevented him from unleashing his full potential. Nonetheless, he remained calm and remembered his father's advice to achieve an extension of his powers.

Kagurabachi chapter 15 will likely shift to Sojo Vs. Kamunabi and see the Mafia Boss' awakening

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 15 will follow the same schedule and will be released in the 56th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, due to the differences in time zones, the chapter will be available on December 24 for most audiences living outside Japan.

Kagurabachi fans can rest assured that the manga is not going on a break next week. Therefore, they have the opportunity to access and enjoy reading the latest chapter on various platforms, including Shueisha's MangaPlus app, the MangaPlus website, the Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official website.

The release dates for Kagurabachi Chapter 15, along with their corresponding time zones, are:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, December 24 8 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, December 24 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 24 3 pm Central European Time Sunday, December 24 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, December 24 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, December 24 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, December 25 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, December 25 12:30 am

Recap of Kagurabachi chapter 14

Chapter 14 began with Chihiro Rokuhira explaining to the Kamunabi members the insights his father had shared regarding Enchanted Blade's true realm. According to Kunishige, an Enchanted Blade can surpass its theoretical limits based on its user's resolve, willpower, and understanding of it.

Following that, the chapter saw Shiba arrive at an unknown location. A panel later, it was revealed how he and Chihiro got the intel on Sojo's other base from the defeated sorcerer. Sensing potential connections to the Hishaku, Shiba decided to go there and asked Chihiro to sneak past the guards and rescue Char.

A panel from the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Additionally, Shiba cautioned Chihiro against unnecessary battles, given he was injured. If there was no way to avoid it, he suggested Chihiro wait for his return. Although he followed Shiba's advice, the protagonist was ambushed by an enemy.

Chihiro did his best to counter and inflict wide-range slashes (Kuro), but his injuries prevented him from perfectly utilizing the Enchanted Blade's powers. Realizing his limitations, he strategically slashed the main lights and took cover.

The final panel from the chapter 14 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Negative emotions made waves inside his mind, but that's when he remembered his father's words. His father, Kunishige Rokuhira, once advised him to not forget his "own shape" while trying to chase his dream.

Finding new resolve and calmness, Chihiro achieved a new power. He surrounded the entire field with "Kuro" and chanted "Shred". The chapter concluded with him resolving to swiftly end the battle.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 15

Considering the latest issue's ending, Kagurabachi chapter 15 will likely focus on Chihiro Rokuhira's newfound power, and then shift to Genichi Sojo's battle against the Kamunabi elite forces. It's evident that Chihiro's newfound ability is more of an extension rather than an entirely new set of powers.

It is indeed an extension of his basic Kuro ability (wide-range slash). Transcending the theoretical limits, Chihiro can now summon more than black goldfish and possibly cause a wide area of effect damage to his enemies.

Chihiro and Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Similar to the protagonist, Genichi Sojo may also unlock an extension of Cloud Gouger's abilities in Kagurabachi chapter 15. While it's not confirmed, his transcendence may allow him to bypass the cooldown period of Charge, making him all the more dangerous opponent.

As such, he can deal devastating damage to the Kamunabi elite members, if not end their lives. Other than that, the chapter may also focus on Shiba's fight against the sorcerers. If it happens, fans can expect to finally see Shiba's battle prowess in Kagurabachi chapter 15.

