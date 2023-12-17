Jump Festa 2024 Day 2 Announcements: One Piece, Bleach TYBW, Chainsaw Man, and more

Jump Festa 2024 began its final day on December 17 at 9.30 a.m. JST, and Day 2 pleased fans with a fair number of announcements. The second day was the closing day, packed with new-gen big names like Oshi no Ko, Spy X family and Chainsaw Man alongside WSJ legends Bleach and One Piece.

The chief stages took place across the two Super stages, Red and Blue. The event was broadcast live on Jump Official Channel, but only the Red Super Stage had an English interpreter, which saddened a lot of international fans. Below is a comprehensive list of major Jump Festa 2024 announcements – Day 2.

Jump Festa 2024 Announcements: Second Day across Super Stage RED, BLUE and Jump Studio

1) Gintama (Stage BLUE, at 9.30 am JST)

Gintama Stage (Image via Bandai Namko pictures)

Highlights: A new spinoff of the series, titled 3rd Year Z Group Ginpachi Sensei, and a 20th-anniversary project were announced.

Panel: Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata), Rie Kugimiya (Kagura), and Daisuke Sakaguchi (Shinpachi Shimura).

Detailed article: Gintama Stage at Jump Festa 2024

2) Kaiju No. 8 (Super Stage RED, 10.30 am JST)

Highlights: A new trailer was shown, a new key visual was released, a release window for the anime was announced (April 2024), and an official X (formerly Twitter) account was announced.

Panel: Fairouz Ai (Kikoru Shinomiya) and Kengo Kawanishi (Soshiro Hoshina).

Detailed article: Kaiju No. 8 Jump Festa 2024 announcements

3) Bleach (Stage BLUE, 10.45 am JST)

Highlights: The Bleach TYBW part 3 trailer was revealed, and a new stage play was announced.

Panel: Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki), Noriaki Sugiyama (Uryu Ishida), Yuichiro Umehara (Jugram Haschwalth), Yuki Ono (Bazz-B).

Detailed article: Bleach stage at Jump Festa 2024

4) World Trigger (Stage BLUE, 12.00 pm JST)

World Trigger (Image via Toei Animation)

Highlights: The upcoming festival on March 2024 was announced, new stage play was confirmed. No anime news was revealed.

Panel: Tomo Muranaka (Yuma Kuga), Yuki Kaji (Osamu Mikumo), Junichi Suwabe (Masataka Ninomiya) and Yuko Sanpei (Yuzuru Ema)

Detailed article: World Trigger announcements at Jump Festa 2024

5) Rurouni Kenshin (Super Stage RED, 12.10 pm JST)

Highlights: Rurouni Kenshin anime’s Kyoto Riot arc revealed the Promotional Video and release window (2024).

Panel: Soma Saito (Himura Kenshin), Rie Takahashi (Kamiya Kaoru), Makoto Furukawa (Shishio Makoto), and Daiki Yamashita (Seta Soujiro)

Detailed article: Rurouni Kenshin stage.

6) Dr. Stone (Stage BLUE, 1.15 pm JST)

Highlights: TBD

Panel: TBD

Detailed article: TBD

7) Spy X Family (Super Stage RED, 1.50 pm JST)

Spy X Family fans left disappointed after Jump festa 2024 (Image via Wit Studio/Cloverworks)

Highlights: No Season 3 announcement was made. The upcoming exhibition, release of volume 12, and a video game were announced.

Panel: Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger) and Kenichiro Matsuda (Bond Forger)

Detailed article: Spy X Family announcements

8) Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku (Stage BLUE, 2.30 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Highlights: Season 2 Key visual was revealed and additional voice actors were onboarded.

Panel: Chiaki Kobayashi (Gabimaru), Yumiri Hanamori (Yamada Asaemon Sagiri), Kensho Ono (Toma) and Ryohei Kimura (Chobe Aza).

Detailed article: Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku stage at Jump Festa 2024

9) Oshi no Ko (Jump Studio, 2.30 pm JST)

Jump Festa stage for Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Highlights: No Season 2 news was revealed. The Panelists talked about their favorite scenes from season 1.

Panel: Rie Takahashi (Ai Hoshino), Takeo Ootsuka (Aquamarine Hoshino), Megumi Han (Kana Arima) and Manaka Iwami (Akane Kurokawa)

Detailed article: Oshi no Ko stage at Jump Festa 2024

10) Dark Gathering (Jump Studio, 3.30 pm JST)

Highlights: Bluray DVD release and upcoming hotel collaborations were announced.

Panel: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Keitaro Gentoga), Rina Kawaguchi (Ai Kamiyo) and Yu Sasahara (Yayoi Hozuki)

Detailed article: Dark Gathering Announcements

11) Chainsaw Man (Super Stage RED, 3.30 pm JST)

Highlights: Chainsaw Man -The Movie: Reze Arc was announced with a teaser trailer, key visuals, and character visuals along with a panel from the manga.

Panel: Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Shogo Sakata (Aki Hayakawa), Tomori Kusunoki (Makima), Ai Fairouz(Power) and Reina Ueda (Reze)

Detailed article: Chainsaw Man Announcements at Jump Festa 2024

12) Time For Torture (Stage BLUE, 3,45 pm JST)

Highlights: TBD

Panel: TBD

Detailed article: TBD

13) Hokkaido Gals/Chained Soldier (Stage BLUE, 5 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Highlights: Hokkaido Gals revealed a new teaser. Chained Soldier revealed a new PV, theme songs and full anime cast list.

Hokkaido Gals Panel: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Tsubasa Shiki), Ayane Sakura (Minami Fuyuki), Yumiri Hanamori (Sayuri Akino) and Reina Ueda (Rena Natsukawa).

Chained Soldier Panel: Akari Kito (Kyoka Uzen), Yuya Hirose (Yuuki Wakura) and Maaya Uchida (Tenka Izumo)

Detailed article: Jump festa Hokkaido gals/Chained Soldier stage

14) One Piece (Super Stage RED, 5.10 pm JST)

Highlights: A remake by WIT Studio and Netflix was announced, and a teaser was released. Egghead arc theme songs were revealed, Elbaf arc was teased in the manga, and a sneak peak of chapter 1102 was shown.

Panel: Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy), Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro), Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji), Ikue Otani (Tony Tony Chopper), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Nico Robin), Kazuki Yao (Franky), and Katsuhisa Houki (Jinbe). Later, Iñaki Godoy (Luffy) and Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) of the Netflix Live action joined the panel.

Detailed article: One Piece announcements

Related Link:

Jump Festa 2024 day 1 announcements