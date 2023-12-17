Jump Festa 2024: Rurouni Kenshin Kyoto Riot arc reveals release date, key visual, and more

The Rurouni Kenshin stage at Jump Festa 2024 stood as one of the most anticipated and debated-over moments in the anime fandom. The classic series, revitalized by Liden Films, renewed its relevance with a remake, culminating the first arc with 24 episodes, brilliantly adapting the entirety of the Tokyo Arc.

With its manga debut in 1994 and completion in 1999 spanning 255 chapters, excluding spin-offs, the series has entrenched itself in anime history. The most prominent announcement was the Kyoto Riot arc anime adaptation, which will be released sometime in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the Rurouni Kenshin series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Rurouni Kenshin Kyoto Riot arc revealed in Jump Festa 2024

Jump Festa 2024's second day, December 17, 2023, featured a highly anticipated Rurouni Kenshin Stage despite the lingering controversies surrounding the series' author. Renowned for its enduring popularity as a classic anime, the event attracted key cast members, including Soma Saito (Himura Kenshin), Rie Takahashi (Kamiya Kaoru), Makoto Furukawa (Shishio Makoto), and Daiki Yamashita (Seta Soujiro).

The stage primarily delved into reflections on the reception of the initial seasons and the momentous announcement of the Kyoto Riot arc, marking the second major arc in the Rurouni Kenshin series. The classic's steadfast popularity was evident as fans eagerly anticipated the next phase of the remake, adapting the iconic Kyoto Riot arc as its second season will be released in 2024.

Among the highlights was the unveiling of new visuals and designs for crucial characters, Shishio Makoto and Seta Soujiro. The heightened excitement peaked with the reveal of the talented voice actors behind these pivotal roles, with Makoto Furukawa lending his voice to Shishio Makoto and Daiki Yamashita, assuming the role of Seta Soujiro.

The Kyoto Riot arc, renowned as one of the three major arcs in Rurouni Kenshin, is poised to be the focal point of the second season of the remake. Fans, both nostalgic and new, eagerly anticipate how this arc will be adapted following the successful portrayal of the Tokyo Arc in the first season.

The anime, having premiered on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block and other venues on July 6, ran seamlessly for two seasons. With Crunchyroll streaming the first season of the series at the same time as Fuji TV, including an English dub option, the remake might be readapting the entirety of the manga. The streaming options for season 2 haven't been revealed yet.

Final Thoughts

The Kyoto Riot arc announcement at Jump Festa 2024 has stirred excitement among fans. While the actual release date remains undisclosed, the confirmed 2024 release window is coupled with a PV release. Liden Films will be continuing as the studio for the Rurouni Kenshin remake. The second season will officially be named "Kyoto Disturbance."