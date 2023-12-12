Rurouni Kenshin episode 24: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 24 is set to release on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. The episode titled Meiji 11, May 14th will focus on the direction Kenshin’s life is set to take as he shoulders a significant burden.

The previous episode has already reintroduced characters from Kenshin’s past, Saito and Okubo. But things are set to take a turn as Kenshin will have to decide between choosing to uphold his principles or giving way in the face of adversity.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 24, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 24 release time

Megumi and Sanosuke as seen in Rurouni Kenshin (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 24 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, December 15, 2023. For a majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday night or day local release window. Japanese and Australian viewers will instead see the episode become available extremely early on Friday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 24 is set to become available to the rest of the world, which consumes English-subbed episodes, at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7:55 AM, Thursday, December 14 Eastern Time 10:55 AM, Thursday, December 14 Greenwich Mean Time 3:55 PM, Thursday, December 14 Central European Time 4:55 PM, Thursday, December 14 Indian Standard Time 9:25 PM, Thursday, December 14 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 PM, Thursday, December 14 Japanese Standard Time 12:55 AM, Friday, December 15 Australia Central Time 2:25 AM, Friday, December 15

Rurouni Kenshin episode 24 streaming details

Kaoru and Yahiko as seen in Rurouni Kenshin (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on the specific region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 23 recap

Saito as seen in Rurouni Kenshin (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

In the previous episode, Saito made his way to the Kamiya dojo under the alias Fujita in search of Kenshin. Kaoru expressed concern for Kenshin's safety and chose to stay until Kenshin returned.

When Kenshin returned home, he was surprised to find Saito, his old adversary, waiting for him. A fierce battle broke out between them, with neither gaining the upper hand. As the fight progressed, however, Saito noticed Kenshin's suppressed Hitokiri Battosai persona making a return.

Just as they were about to deliver their final blows to each other, Kawaji and Toshichimi Okubo interrupted them. The latter, in particular, did not want either Saito or Kenshin to waste their lives unnecessarily.

What to expect from Rurouni Kenshin episode 24?

Kenshin as seen in Rurouni Kenshin (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

In Rurouni Kenshin episode 24, Kenshin and his allies will learn about an uprising being planned in Kyoto, and to confront this, Toshichimi Okubo will require Kenshin to be in perfect shape. The person behind this is none other than Shishio Makoto, the successor of Hitokiri Battosai, a man whose very existence has been wiped from the world.

Now leading an entire army, Makoto poses a significant danger to Japan. Kenshin must decide whether to accept the responsibility of eliminating him, a decision that contradicts his resolve not to kill.