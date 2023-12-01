Hell's Paradise's Gabimaru joins The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime cast

On November 30, 2023, The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime team announced their new cast member, Chiaki Kobayashi, the voice actor who played Gabimaru in Hell’s Paradise. The official team took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to update the anime and manga community.

Written and illustrated by Tsuyoshi Yasuda, The Blue Wolves of Mibu is originally a manga series that is currently ongoing. It began its serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

In September 2023, the official team announced that the manga series would be receiving an anime adaptation. Later on, it was also revealed that the anime adaptation would be produced by Maho Film.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu: Main cast, staff, and plot in brief

Cast

Official announcement revealed Chiaki Kobayashi's role in the anime series (Screengrab via X/@miburoanime)

As stated earlier, Chiaki Kobayashi will be joining the cast, and he will be playing Hajime Saito in the anime adaptation of The Blue Wolves of Mibu. He is a talented voice actor who has previously played roles such as Gabimaru from Hell’s Paradise, Mash Burnedead in Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and Rinnosuke Nanayosghi in Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens. Joining him are the following voice actors:

Nio Chirinu - Shuichiro Umeda

Soji Okita - Kensho Ono

Hijikata Toshizo - Yohei Azakami

Chiaki Kobayashi alongside his character Hajime Saito in the official key visual (Image via X/@miburoanime)

The key visual also featured a picture of the voice actor and the character that he will be playing in the anime adaptation.

Staff

The Blue Wolves of Mibu will be directed by Kumiko Habara. He is mosst popularly known for Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp. Other important staff members of the series are:

Series Composition - Kenta Ihara

Music - Yuki Hayashi

Original creator - Tsuyoshi Yasuda

Character Design - Miyako Nishida and Yuko Oba

Sound Director - Toshiki Kameyama

The Blue Wolves of Mibu will be produced by Maho Films. This is a well-known Japanese animation studio that has also produced series such as By The Grace of Gods and In the Land of Leadale.

Plot in brief

A still from the manga series featuring the main character (Image via Kodansha)

The Blue Wolves of Mibu is a story that is set way back in 1863. Situated in the picturesque Kyoto region of Japan, the story follows a young boy named Nio. He is extremely kind, caring, and shows empathy to those around him. On the flip side of the coin, Nio also has an unwavering sense of justice, which could result in violent reactions at times.

There exists a ronin group known as the Miburo. Two members of this group, Souji Okita and Toshizou Hijakata, altered Nio's life after it took a steep turn. Since then, Nio and his men have alighted on the path of honesty. But will this young boy’s conscience remain unaltered as he encounters cheaters and experiences betrayals?

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.