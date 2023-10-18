By the Grace of the Gods season 3: Tentative release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Anticipation is building as By the Grace of the Gods season 3 looms on the horizon, bringing with it the promise of more exciting adventures. Even though the second season concluded without leaving any major cliffhangers or unresolved mysteries, the story of Ryoma and his journey is far from over.

Fans can look forward to delving deeper into the captivating world of Isekai, where the possibilities for new developments and discoveries are boundless. While official confirmations about the third season have yet to be announced, enthusiasts can hold onto the positive expectation that the anime will soon share thrilling updates.

By the Grace of the Gods season 3 likely to be released in 2026

Expand Tweet

With the original light novel series by Roy continuing to provide an abundance of source material, there’s every reason to be optimistic about returning to this enchanting realm, where adventure and magic await.

By the Grace of the Gods season 1 was announced to be getting an anime adaptation on February 20, 2020, and aired from October 4, 2020, to December 20, 2020, comprising 12 episodes. The anime received a sequel that was released on January 9, 2023, and wrapped up its 12 episodes run on March 27, 2023.

Considering the substantial gap between the first and the second seasons, it’s reasonable to presume that By the Grace of the Gods season 3 might be released sometime around 2026, based on this observed pattern. In the best-case scenario, if the production is already underway, fans might anticipate a release by late 2025.

The series has recently dropped the 13th volume of the light novel, which promises more seasons to be on the horizon beyond By the Grace of the Gods season 3.

By the Grace of the Gods season 3 cast

Expand Tweet

The new characters and their cast members for By the Grace of the Gods season 3 are yet to be revealed. However, fans would be relieved to learn that the existing cast members will be returning to reprise their respective roles once again:

Ryoma - Azusa Tadokoro

Kokin - Akira Ishida

Prenance - Daisuke Hirakawa

Tony - Hiro Shimono

Dolce - Junya Enoki

Pioro - Kenichi Suzumura

Kufo - Makoto Koichi

Serge - Makoto Yasumura

Lovelia - Manami Numakura

Miya - Marika Kōno

Tekun - Nobuyuki Hiyama

Carla - Risa Kubota

Calum - Sakura Nakamura

Felnovelia - Takuya Eguchi

Wogan - Tetsu Inada

Miyabi - Yuiko Tatsumi

Eliaria - Yūki Kuwahara

Plot summary:

Expand Tweet

Roy’s By the Grace of the Gods light novel began serialization on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in January 2014. Hobby Japan acquired the light novel later and started publishing it under the HJ Novels imprint in September 2017. J- Novel Club licensed the series for English release alongside The Underdog of the Eight Greater Tribes by Washiro Fujiki. Here's how the publisher describes the plot:

Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins! One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

It continues:

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy, celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!

Expand Tweet

Crunchyroll has included seasons 1 and 2 in its massive anime catalog. Fans have the option to binge all the episodes in both English subbed and dub versions. Additional details for By the Grace of the Gods season 3 will be revealed soon in time, starting with the confirmed release date.

Stay tuned for more By the Grace of the Gods season 3 news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.