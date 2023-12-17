'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess anime reveals release date and new PV at Jump Festa 2024

Exciting news awaits fans of the dark fantasy series 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess, as the highly anticipated anime adaptation has revealed its release date and unveiled a new promotional video (PV) at Jump Festa 2024.

Adapted from the manga written by Robinson Haruhara and illustrated by Hirakei, this series has been generating buzz among anime enthusiasts. The new PV and release details have sparked even more enthusiasm among fans, eager to witness the captivating story come to life on the small screen.

New 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess PV and release date unveiled at Jump Festa 2024

During the Jump Festa 2024 Super Blue Stage event, fans were treated to an enticing promotional video for 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess, offering a glimpse into the series' dark and mysterious world. The PV showcased stunning animation and an intense soundtrack, creating anticipation for the upcoming anime adaptation.

Set to debut on January 8, 2024, the series promises an immersive journey into its captivating realm. Studio Pine Jam, known for its stellar contributions to anime, spearheads production, ensuring top-notch animation and a faithful portrayal of the original manga.

With a talented team and a compelling narrative, the show is poised to deliver an enthralling viewing experience, marking an exhilarating kickoff to the new year for anime aficionados. Don't miss the excitement as the premiere date approaches!

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess stage at Jump Festa 2024

Haruka Shiraishi and Shizuka Ito at Jump Festa 2024(Image via Jump Festa)

The panel for 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess at Jump Festa 2024 was an event filled with excitement and anticipation. The stage welcomed the presence of voice actors Haruka Shiraishi and Shizuka Ito, who will be lending their voices to key characters in the series.

The panel also featured Hiroki Takahashi as the MC, guiding the discussion and providing insights into the production process. The cast members shared their enthusiasm for the project and expressed their dedication to bringing the characters to life.

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via Pine Jam)

As the panel unfolded, the audience was treated to additional reveals, including more cast members joining the project.

The talented cast includes Chikahiro Kobayashi as Excalibur, Tessho Genda as Hell-Lord, and Shizuka Ito as Torture Tortura. Their involvement further raises the anticipation for the anime adaptation, as fans eagerly await seeing these characters come to life through their performances.

Poster released during the event (Image via Pine Jam)

The release of the new PV and the announcement of the premiere date for 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess have sparked excitement among fans of the dark fantasy series. As January 8 approaches, anticipation continues to build for the premiere of 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess.

Fans of the manga and newcomers alike are eager to embark on this dark and mysterious journey. With the talented voice cast and the dedicated production team behind the anime adaptation, fans can look forward to a faithful and immersive experience.