'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess anime reveals January 2024 release date and more

Monday, November 27, 2023, saw the staff for the ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series streaming a new 30-second commercial on the Sho-Pro YouTube channel. The commercial announced and previewed the opening theme for the series, as well as announced the anime’s official January 2024 premiere date.

While the latest trailer revealed the opening theme for the ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series, it seems that all major info for the series has been addressed. However, given that the anime is set to premiere in early January 2024 per this latest trailer, any further information which fans could be getting should come within the next two weeks or so.

The ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Robinson Haruhara and illustrator Hirakei’s original manga series of the same name. The anime has been announced for several months now, with additional release information being steadily released throughout that time.

‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series premieres in Japan and internationally on Monday, January 8, 2023

Per the latest trailer for the ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series, the show is set to premiere on Japanese television on Monday, January 8, 2023. The trailer also previewed the opening theme song “Massakasa Magic!,” performed by the band Shallm. The ending theme song “Ashita was Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku” will be performed by the group LEEVELLES. The currently announced cast for the series includes the following:

Haruka Shiraishi as Princess

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ex

Shizuka Itou as Torture Tortura

Tesshō Genda as Hell-Lord

Anna Nagase as Yōki

Honoka Inoue as Inki

Aya Yamane as Krall

Ai Kayano as Giant

Rina Hidaka as Mao Mao

Mai Nakahara as Lulune.

Yoko Kanemori is directing the anime at PINE JAM studios, and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is in charge of the series' scripts. Toshiya Kono and Satoshi Furuhashi are designing the characters, with Masaru Yokoyama composing the anime’s music.

The manga originally launched on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital manga publication/service in Japan in April 2019. MANGA Plus, also from Shueisha, began releasing the manga on its platform in English in October of that year.

The manga’s 12th compiled book volume was released in Japan on July 4, 2023. The series currently has over 200 million views, and its story is described as “A princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!”

Haruhara’s previous Senyu. manga inspired two television anime adaptations in 2013, which were streamed by Crunchyroll as they aired in Japan. Haruhara’s Gakumon! ~Okami Shojo wa Kujikenai~ manga also inspired a Flash anime series in 2014.

