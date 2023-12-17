Gintama: Ginpachi Sensei anime confirms 2025 release at Jump Festa 2024

Day Two of Jump Festa 2024 started with a bang with the Gintama stage, which provided the highly-anticipated release date for the Ginpachi Sensei spinoff, albeit without a key visual or a teaser. It was the first Blue Stage anime of the second day of the event, which featured a panel discussion with a few of the voice actors from the beloved anime, as well as a special appearance from the show's popular mascot, Elizabeth.

Over the course of its fifteen-year run, Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama series captivated viewers worldwide and generated a dedicated fanbase. While the anime officially came to an end on January 8, 2021, a new spinoff for the series, titled Ginpachi Sensei, has been confirmed to have a 2025 release date.

Gintama stage at Jump Festa 2024: Voice actors present letter from mangaka

The Gintama stage took place on December 17, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. It was the first anime of the Blue stage and ran for roughly 30 minutes. The panel consisted of Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata), Rie Kugimiya (Kagura), and Daisuke Sakaguchi (Shinpachi Shimura). It began with the voice actors greeting and thanking the fans for their presence at the event.

The voice actors conducted a fun and engaging Gintama quiz at the beginning, which saw participation from the fans in the audience as well as the livestream of the event. There was also a special appearance from the show's popular mascot, Elizabeth, who was seen holding a sign as usual.

Elizabeth is certainly one of the most recognizable figures from the anime, as its appearance showcased much enthusiasm from fans.

Afterwards, there was another special appearance from Taizo Hasegawa's voice actor, Fumihiko Tachiki, who greeted his fellow voice actors and fans. He was seen baking some special 'Elizabeth cookies', one of which was presented at the stage.

An announcement regarding the celebration of Gintama's 20th anniversary was made, which declared that an original exhibition, titled 'Hatachi no Gathering', will be held in Ikebukuro Sunshine City in Winter 2024. A free public campaign for Volume 40 of the Gintama series has also been revealed to take place on December 18, 2023, to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

However, the announcement that fans were most excited about was regarding a new spinoff of the series, titled 3rd Year Z Group Ginpachi Sensei. Although there were no revelations of a key visual or even a new trailer for the upcoming anime, which disappointed many fans, a 2025 release date was confirmed.

Additionally, a new popularity poll for the anime has also been announced, which sparked excitement among fans.

Lastly, the voice actors presented a letter from the mangaka, Hideaki Sorachi. While most fans would expect it to be a normal letter thanking them, it quickly went off the rails, as Sorachi teased fans by thanking them for letting him take their money till the very end.

Afterwards, in true Gintama fashion, he went on to reference the popular character Kento Nanami from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Following this, the voice actors wrapped up the stage by thanking fans for their support. It kicked off the Blue Stage of Jump Festa 2024, which is to be followed by the Bleach stage.