Jump Festa 2024: Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku reveals season 2 Key Visual and additional voice cast

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku's announcements occurred on the Blue Stage at Jump Festa 2024 at 02:30 pm JST/11:00 am IST. However, it turned out to be a bit disappointing this time around. The hype surrounding information regarding the anime's second season fizzed out as little about it was revealed.

The panelists featured Chiaki Kobayashi (Gabimaru), Yumiri Hanamori (Yamada Asaemon Sagiri), Kensho Ono (Toma), and Ryohei Kimura (Chobe Aza). A new cast member was announced who also shared a message with fans. With it, a key visual was also revealed.

Panelists for Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku included the main cast in faces such as Chiaki Kobayashi (Gabimaru) and Yumiri Hanamori (Yamada Asaemon Sagiri). Seated and excited with new information, they revealed a new key visual for the upcoming second season of the anime.

A new key visual for Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku season 2 (Image via X)

The first season concluded in July of this year, following which the 2nd season was announced. However, it has been promised that the exact dates will be revealed with time. Studio MAPPA handled the animation for the anime's first season and will do the same for the next.

Kaori Makita was the director, with Koji Hisaki looking after character design. Yoshiaki Dewa was in charge of the music, and Akira Kindaichi was responsible for the series composition.

In another announcement, the much-awaited character design of Yamada Asaemon Shugen was shown off. A new cast member, Ryota Suzuki, was being added as Shugen's voice. Ryota has voiced characters like Yu Ishigami (Kaguya-sama: Love is War), the Wanima brothers (Blue Lock), Ryusui Nanami (Dr. Stone: Ryusui), and many more.

The VA also had a message for fans wherein he expressed his excitement about being able to voice Shugen. He viewed the character as one who was extremely serious, committed, and responsible for his job. He was happy to be part of Hell's paradise - Jigokuraku's colorful world- and looked forward to great things.

Among the announcements was one featuring The World of Anime Jigokuraku. It is an exhibition held in DNP Plaza, Shibuya, between February 2, 2024, and March 10, 2024. It will feature illustrations of the series by ink artist Jinkai.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku will also receive a second stage play next year. It is set to run in February 2024 in Tokyo, Osaka, between the 15th and 25th of the same month. There will also be a pop-up shop for fans to enjoy and visit during the event.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku plot

Hailed as "The Hollow," Gabimaru has carved himself as the most ruthless and dangerous assassin. Captured during a mission, he receives a death sentence. However, given his intense training, he has trouble being killed. When Yamada Asaemon Sagiri offers him an opportunity to be granted a pardon, he accepts to return to his beloved wife.

But this mission could be his most challenging yet - infiltrate Shinsenkyo to find the Elixir of Life alongside other convicts vying for the same. Thus begins his story as he battles strange monsters and menacing criminals, all to return to his old life.