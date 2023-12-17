Spy X Family disappoints fans with no new announcements at Jump Festa 2024

The Spy X Family stage at Jump Festa 2024, one of the most awaited event segments, was held on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Unfortunately, it did not meet expectations, as there were no significant announcements about the series.

As fans of the anime adaptation are aware, Spy X Family Code: White is set to be released on Friday, December 22, 2023, in Japan. On the other hand, the final episode of season 2 will be aired on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 11 PM JST. However, after these releases, fans of this smash-hit anime series may not have much to anticipate for a while. This is unlike the previous year’s Jump Stage event, where fans received confirmation about both the second season and the upcoming movie.

No official announcements confirming the production or release date of Spy X Family season 3 were made at Jump Festa 2024

Loid as seen in Code White trailer (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

The panelists for the Jump Festa 2024 Spy x Family Super Stage RED comprised some of the anime’s core voice actors, including Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger), and Kenichiro Matsuda (Bond Forger). Unfortunately, Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) was absent at the event. The event started with special bits from the manga being shown as a motion comic, with the voice actors performing the dialogues.

Despite her absence, Atsumi Tanezaki made her presence felt through a pre-recorded video played at the event. In the video, she interviewed Mangaka Tatsuya Endo at his workspace. The video offered a glimpse into Endo’s creative process, showing him digitally illustrating Anya. This was followed by Atsumi Tanezaki showcasing her sketching skills as she also drew a rough portrait of Anya.

Anya, as seen in the Code White trailer (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

The panelists also read Endo’s heartfelt message to the attendees, expressing his gratitude for their presence at the Jump Festa event. He spoke about the challenges he faced in developing a suitable title for the upcoming movie and how he sought help from AI in this endeavor. He also acknowledged the support he received from the production studio, editors, and the team members at Shueisha in the movie's development.

Although there were no major revelations, several announcements were made during the event. One of the highlights was the news that moviegoers would receive a special booklet, the Spy X Family Code: White Film File, which would feature illustrations and additional information.

Yor, as seen in the Code White trailer (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

It was also announced that the Spy X Family Exhibition, which began earlier this year, will be moving to the Daimaru Museum in Kyoto from January 4, 2024, to January 21, 2024. They also announced that the Musical Spy X Family, which debuted at Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre in March 2023, is now available in various Blu-Ray editions.

The franchise is collaborating with Monster Strike, a mobile Japanese role-playing physics game, and Bikkuriman, who will release their product on January 23, 2024. The franchise’s first video game installment, Operation Diary, will be available on Nintendo Switch, with sales starting December 21, 2023.