Spy X Family Code: White movie spoiler makes fans go crazy with a Yor and Loid scene

With the Spy X Family Code: White movie set to be released on December 22, 2023, the film has been dropping a lot of new teasers to hype up fans about the upcoming release. As part of this, the movie released a new mysterious teaser that was only shown in theaters. However, its glimpse has managed to make fans go crazy over Yor and Loid.

Spy X Family Code: White is an original anime movie based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo. The story sees Loid's position in Operation Strix at risk. Hence, he decides to prevent his replacement by helping Anya win a cooking competition.

For this, the Forgers decide to travel to the region of the meal's origin. Unfortunately, they thus set off a chain of actions that puts the world's peace at risk.

Fans go crazy over Loid and Yor's romantic development in latest Spy X Family Code: White teaser

Spy X Family Code: White is set to be released on December 22, 2023. A new teaser for the film, yet to be released online through official sources, hinted at an exciting development between Loid and Yor.

In the teaser, Yor is seen taking the initiative to kiss Loid. This scene could be a huge romantic development for the two characters, who despite being married to each other, are yet to share a kiss.

That said, this scene could be similar to the one in the television anime, where Yor, after getting drunk, tried kissing Loid to show Yuri that they were a couple. However, from the teasers, it seems like Yor will be taking the initiative to kiss Loid this time due to her jealousy over Fiona Frost.

Before the latest theatrical teaser, Spy X Family Code: White released a character teaser for Yor Forger that showed a glimpse of Loid seemingly embracing and kissing Fiona. However, when one takes a closer look, it seems evident that Loid was trying to hold Fiona from falling, all while grabbing her hat.

Nevertheless, from Yor's perspective, it seems like Loid kissed Fiona. This must have made Yor jealous of Fiona and, most importantly, made her worry about her position in the Forger family.

Hence, after getting drunk, Yor's emotions about Loid kissing Fiona may resurface, causing her to try and kiss him.

Fans could not control themselves as they went ballistic over Loid and Yor's scene. Given that the manga itself has yet to show a kiss between Loid and Yor, the upcoming movie could become a huge plot point for some romantic development between the couple.

Hence, fans are now hoping to finally witness a kiss shared between the two.

The last time that Yor initiated a kiss between them, she got too nervous and smacked him in the face instead. Therefore, fans are hoping that Loid and Yor follow through with it this time, thereby heightening anticipation for the Spy X Family Code: White movie.