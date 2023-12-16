Spy X Family season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 will be released on December 23 and will mark the final episode of this season. Season 2 adapted almost 20 chapters starting from chapter 39 of the manga and mainly focused on the Cruise Adventure arc.

Spy x Family Code: White is slated to release on December 22, 2023, but an announcement about an international release date is currently awaited. There has also been no confirmation about season 3, but considering the current manga material, it is possible that it could be announced in mid-2024.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Spy x Family season 2.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 will focus on Fiona and Franky

Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 will be released in Japan at 11 pm JST on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The episode will be available to enjoy on streaming platforms after about an hour. The release timings for different time zones are listed below.

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am, Saturday, December 23 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, December 23 British Summer Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, December 23 Central European Summer Time 10:30 pm, Saturday, December 23 Indian Standard Time 9:00 pm, Saturday, December 23 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am, Saturday, December 23 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Sunday, December 24

Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 streaming details

Loid Forger as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Japanese viewers will be able to watch Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 on TV Tokyo and other networks. Northern and Central American fans, on the other hand, will be able to stream the episode via Crunchyroll. However, in Asian regions, the anime will be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 11 essentially adapted chapters 59 and 60 of the manga. Although the interaction between Fiona and Loid took place in chapter 60, the adaptation changed the course of events of the same. Chapter 60 essentially started a plotline and established a connection between Franky and Fiona, but this ended up being completely altered in the anime.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 11 recap

Yor training Becky as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

In episode 11 of Spy x Family season 2, the narrative centers around Becky's unexpected visit to the Forgers' residence. Prompted by her infatuation with Loid, Becky uses a feigned excuse to spend time with the family. Her efforts to confess her feelings are interwoven with humorous misunderstandings about the Forgers' living conditions.

As Becky attempts to win Loid's attention, her antics inadvertently lead to an amusing series of events. Becky's behavior eventually leads to Yor believing that she had mistakenly made Becky drink alcohol. Yor then grabs Becky and rushes through the streets towards the hospital fearing that Becky might get alcohol poisoning. Eventually, Becky confesses that her actions were meant to gain Loid's attention.

Yor as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

The episode takes an unexpected turn as Yor, seizing the opportunity, decides to mentor Becky in the art of physical strength. This leads to a comical yet endearing training session, leaving Martha bewildered upon her arrival. Meanwhile, Fiona Frost's unwavering admiration for Loid is highlighted towards the end of the episode.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 12: What to expect?

Loid and Anya as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 might actually adapt chapter 60 and portray the budding relationship between Franky and Fiona. Alternatively, it might only adapt chapter 61 and depict Anya getting yet another Tonitrus Bolt while progressing her friendship with Damian.

