Jump Festa 2024: Dark Gathering reveals upcoming collaborations and DVD announcements

Dark Gathering, a compelling horror anime that debuted in 2023, has captivated audiences with its unique blend of body horror, deities, and evil spirits. Animated by OLM Studios, the series boasts a distinctive color palette that sets it apart. It has quickly earned acclaim and become a beloved gem in the horror anime genre.

With 23 episodes already released, the final episode will air on December 17, 2023. This anime is based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Kenichi Kondo, and is available for reading on Viz Media's official website.

Jump Festa 2024: Dark Gathering anime Blu-Ray release

Dark Gathering, a standout horror anime of 2023, celebrated its success with a highly anticipated stage at Jump Festa 2024 on December 17, 2023. The event featured the prominent voice actors Nobunaga Shimazaki (Keitaro Gentoga), Rina Kawaguchi (Ai Kamiyo), and Yu Sasahara (Yayoi Hozuki). Comprising an interview and a stage play, the session seamlessly blended performance and discussion.

The interview segment, which overlapped with an anime recap, delved into the actors' perspectives on the most chilling scenes, offering fans a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse. The event also showcased the promotion of Volume 14 of the Dark Gathering manga and unveiled the Blu-ray DVD release of the anime. Additionally, fans were excited to learn about a collaboration involving a concept room in a hotel inspired by the anime.

Despite the festivities, the absence of any announcement regarding a potential second season disappointed fans. The officially released information, bereft of any indication of a season 2, suggests that such news is unlikely in the near future.

The anime is available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and HIDIVE and has captivated audiences with its 23 episodes since its July 10 debut (pre-screening on July 7). Protagonist Keitaro Gentoga, a teen with the ability to see ghosts, reluctantly engages with the supernatural. Enter Yayoi Hozuki, an intelligent girl driven to capture Japan's most terrifying ghosts. Their partnership unfolds, joined by Keitaro's friend Eiko Hozuki, blending horror, comedy, and adventure.

Final Thoughts

Dark Gathering is one of the season's overlooked gems amid the flurry of popular anime releases. Its captivating blend of horror, comedy, adventure, compelling characters, and unique storyline distinguish it as a standout in the anime landscape—a must-watch for fans seeking a well-crafted, immersive horror experience.