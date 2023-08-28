Dark Gathering anime: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dark Gathering anime came out in July this year and the reception was quite positive, with a lot of people praising author Kenichi Kondo's writing and OLM Team Masuda's work adapting the manga. Protagonist Keitaro Gentoga's fear of ghosts and Yayoi Hozuki's desire to capture them is a wonderful contrast of comedy and horror that has made this one of the summer's finest releases.

In that regard, there are a lot of people who are now picking up on this ghost tale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dark Gathering anime series.

Fans can watch the Dark Gathering anime on Crunchyroll and other platforms

One of the series' horror elements (Image via OLM Team Masuda).

There are several channels where people can watch the Dark Gathering anime and that includes very popular platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and HIDIVE. The anime is currently airing, so that makes it very easy to find several choices, especially considering how well-received it has been so far.

In terms of the release schedule, it's worth pointing out that this OLM Team Masuda production's first episode came out on July 10, although it had an initial screening in Japan on July 7. The series has seven episodes out so far, which are released weekly.

What to expect

A harrowing yet fun ghost story (Image via OLM Team Masuda).

Keitaro Gentoga is a normal teenager but he has one little detail that makes him stand out: he can see ghosts. However, this is not something that excites him or makes him happy as he is terrified of ghosts, but the story constantly pushes him into situations where he has to engage with them.

This is when Yayoi Hozuki appears on the scene. She is a girl who lost her mother when she was younger and the combination of several circumstances has raised her IQ immensely, which comes in handy in multiple situations in this horror tale.

Yayoi wants to capture Japan's most terrifying ghosts, which is why she "uses" Keitaro to achieve this goal.

Expand Tweet

Keitaro has the ability to attract ghosts and Yayoi has the intelligence to capture them, thus starting their partnership. They are eventually joined by Keitaro's lifelong friend, Eiko Hozuki, who has a borderline obsessive crush on him and has a lot of technological know-how that helps them during their adventures, although she doesn't have any spiritual abilities.

The Dark Gathering anime works because the series combines a lot of different genres, including horror, comedy, and adventure, while also having very strong characters.

Keitaro, in particular, is not a perfect protagonist, and several times he is scared or unwilling to collaborate, which makes the contrast with someone like Yayoi notorious. There are also very emotional backstories that give texture and depth to the characters, such as Yayoi losing her mother.

Final thoughts

The Dark Gathering anime (Image via OLM Team Masuda).

The Dark Gathering anime is a series that perhaps has gone a bit under the radar in some circles of the community but definitely deserves more attention. Keitaro and his friends go through a journey that combines a lot of different genres while celebrating some classic tropes of horror stories.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.