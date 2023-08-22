Dark Gathering episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 8 is set to be released on Monday, August 28, at 1:05 am JST. Following the release of the previous episode, titled S Tunnel, fans were able to see Keitaro and Eiko express their feelings for one another. Not only that, but they have begun dating as an official couple, and Keitaro is very shy about it. In contrast, Eiko appeared to be very enthusiastic about their relationship. The episode also included spirits, which Yayoi exorcised.

However, as the episode progressed, fans noticed that a new character might appear in the next episode, as Keitaro received a call about his new student. It will be interesting to see whether the new student will be connected to the spirit, and, if so, how. In addition, viewers are curious about what will transpire in Dark Gathering episode 8 and are eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Ai Kamiyo will make her debut in Dark Gathering episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

On August 28, 2023, at 1:05 am JST, Dark Gathering episode 8 will be released for viewing. Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other Japanese channels will air the episode. Furthermore, international viewers can watch Dark Gathering episode 8 on HIDIVE in selected areas. Muse Asia will also have access to the upcoming episode in a few regions.

The following dates will see the release of Dark Gathering episode 8, according to the varying locations and time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9:05 am, Sunday, August 27

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12:05 pm, Sunday, August 27

British Summer Time (BST): 5:05 pm, Sunday, August 27

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6:05 pm, Sunday, August 27

India Standard Time (IST): 9:35 pm, Sunday, August 27

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12:05 am, Monday, August 28

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1:05 am, Monday, August 28

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1:35 am, Monday, August 28

A quick recap of Dark Gathering episode 7

Dark Gathering episode 8 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

In the previous episode, fans saw that Eiko and Keitaro had confessed their love to one another, and Keitaro had also made the decision to aid Yayoi. Further, Yayoi revealed the name of the spirit that she had given to the one who had taken her mother, the Spectre of Death.

As the episode progressed, Keitaro and Yayoi found Spirit and headed there while Eiko drove them. When the three arrived at their destination, which was a road tunnel, Eiko claimed to have heard rumors about the tunnel. However, the spirit soon became visible to them as they were present.

Dark Gathering episode 8 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

Yayoi then allowed it to enter their vehicle, and Keitaro captured the spirit. Following that, Keitaro was seen at home, but as he fell asleep, the tunnel spirit captured him. On the other hand, as Yayoi and Eiko returned home, Yayoi realized they had been duped and another spirit had been captured.

After that, Yayoi and Eiko went to Keitaro's house, where Yayoi battled the spirit and managed to subdue it. Following that, the next day, Keitaro was seen at Yayoi's house for her tuition, where Yayoi claimed that they had been making progress in capturing spirits. However, just before the episode was about to end, Keitaro got a call informing him that he had been assigned a new student.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 8?

Expand Tweet

Dark Gathering episode 8 will introduce fans to the anime's new character, who will be Keitaro's new student.

Furthermore, as he gets to know her, he will discover that there is something evil about her. Keitaro will then introduce her to Yayoi. The episode will also have some action and spirit, in addition to all of the above.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.