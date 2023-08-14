Dark Gathering episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 7 is set to be released on Monday, August 21, at 1.05 am JST. In the previous episode, titled The Promise, fans saw that Keitaro had finally agreed with Yayoi to capture more evil spirits. Not only that, but viewers saw Keitaro, Eiko, and Yayoi enjoying their camping on the riverbank.

However, while camping, Eiko and Keitaro were attacked by evil spirits. As a result, the episode included supernatural elements. Viewers are eager to learn more about how the story will progress. The upcoming episode will air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese television networks, but it will be available in most countries worldwide on Sunday.

Keitaro and Yayoi will search for evil spirits in Dark Gathering episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 7 will be available on August 21, 2023, at 1.05 am JST. The episode will be broadcast on Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other Japanese channels.

For international viewers, Dark Gathering episode 7 will be available on HIDIVE in selected areas. In a few regions, Muse Asia will also have access to the upcoming episode.

Dark Gathering episode 7 will be available on the dates listed below, as release times vary depending on location and time zone:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9.05 am, Sunday, August 20

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12.05 pm, Sunday, August 20

British Summer Time (BST): 5.05 pm, Sunday, August 20

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6.05 pm, Sunday, August 20

India Standard Time (IST): 9.35 pm, Sunday, August 20

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12.05 am, Monday, August 21

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1.05 am, Monday, August 21

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1.35 am, Monday, August 21

A quick recap of Dark Gathering episode 6

In episode 6, fans witnessed Eiko, Yayoi, and Keitaro go camping. While camping out at night, Keitaro and Eiko had a crucial conversation about the supernatural. Keitaro made the important decision to delve deeply into the supernatural if he were to break his and Eiko's curse.

The episode then showed that Eiko was possessed at night. Yayoi told Keitaro that Eiko needed to be exorcised because she was possessed. After that, Keitaro and Eiko went to the bridge to try and catch the spirit.

But since Eiko only served as bait, the spirits focused on Keitaro. As the spirits assaulted Keitaro and Eiko, Yayoi swiftly captured them. Later, as Keitaro and Eiko were returning to Yayoi, Keitaro suddenly recalled that there are numerous spirits—not just one—and that they must be battled. Later, spirits struck Keitaro once more.

But he managed to combat one spirit and seize it. Soon after, Yayoi arrived where Eiko and Keitaro were, apprehended all ghosts, and released Eiko from possession. As the episode came to an end, Keitaro also told Yayoi that he would assist in the capture of spirits.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 7?

Fans can expect to see Keitaro and Yayoi searching for ghosts in Dark Gathering episode 7, as Keitaro has now decided to assist Yayoi in her quest to capture ghosts. In addition, it will turn out to be a different ghost when Keitaro and Yayoi locate and seize a ghost. What will happen if the ghost that was supposed to be captured is not captured?

