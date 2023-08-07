Dark Gathering episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 6 will be released on Monday, August 14, at 1:05 am JST. Following Keitarou's unsuccessful welcome party, fans want to see him train to deal with spiritual encounters. The episode will be released on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks, although it will be available to watch on Sunday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Keitarou go to his welcome party to try and make friends. That's when he got abducted by Nagayama, a spirit who wanted Keitarou to commit suicide. However, given that Eiko and Yayoi were eavesdropping on him, they were able to rescue him on time.

Keitarou, Eiko, and Yayoi will go camping in Dark Gathering episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 6 will be released on Sunday, August 13, in most countries internationally. For fans in Japan, the episode will be released on Monday, August 14, at 1:05 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release timings for Dark Gathering episode 6 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:05 am, Sunday, August 13

Central Standard Time: 11:05 am, Sunday, August 13

Eastern Standard Time: 12:05 pm, Sunday, August 13

British Standard Time: 5:05 pm, Sunday, August 13

Central European Time: 6:05 pm, Sunday, August 13

Indian Standard Time: 9:35 pm, Sunday, August 13

Philippine Standard Time: 12:05 pm, Monday, August 14

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:35 am, Monday, August 14

Dark Gathering episode 6 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, BS Asahi, and other Japanese channels. Following that, the anime will be available to stream on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel in the Asia-Pacific region.

Recap of Dark Gathering episode 5

Dark Gathering episode 5 saw Keitarou attend his university circle's welcome party to try to make friends and return to society. Seeing that he did not have much luck connecting with others, he decided to take the opportunity offered to him by Nagayama to go to an after-party. However, this was a trap as Nagayama was a spirit who had possessed someone to try and get people to commit suicide.

Fortunately, Eiko was eavesdropping on Keitarou with Yayoi, which helped them learn about Keitarou's location. Thus, both of them reached Keitarou's location and rescued him from the spirit. Following that, Yayoi offered Keitarou to teach him how to deal with spiritual encounters.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 6?

Dark Gathering episode 6 will most likely see Keitarou, Eiko, and Yayoi go camping. The preview shows the three having fun and connecting with each other through their experiences. However, as evident from the preview, there are several spirits near the location, which is bound to test their strength.

Given that Yayoi offered to teach Keitarou how to deal with spiritual encounters, there is a good possibility that Yayoi might give Keitarou some advise in the upcoming episode.

