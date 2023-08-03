Dark Gathering episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 5 is set to be released on Monday, August 7, at 1:05 AM JST. Following the release of the fourth episode, Eiko Hozuki, fans could see what Eiko feels for Keitaro and how much she adores spool-ly things. Not only that but fans also watched a brand-new kind of evil spirit that attacked Keitaro through a video shown during the demo class of Urban Legends.

Furthermore, the episode depicted Yayoi's plan to exorcise the evil spirit. In addition, fans saw Eiko expressing how Keitaro would save her from various supernatural occurrences throughout her childhood. With that, the episode ended, and fans are now anticipating the release of Dark Gathering episode 5 to see how the story will go down further.

In Dark Gathering episode 5, Keitaro is in a dangerous situation

Release date and time, where to watch

As previously stated, Dark Gathering episode 5 will be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 1.05 AM JST. Dark Gathering episode 5 will be broadcast on Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other Japanese channels.

While international viewers can watch Dark Gathering episode 5 on HIDIVE in selected areas, due to Muse Communications' licensing agreement with the anime series, the upcoming episode, Dark Gathering episode 5, will also be available on Muse Asia in selected regions.

Since release times vary by location and time zone, Dark Gathering episode 5 will be available on the dates listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9.05 AM, Sunday, August 6

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12.05 PM, Sunday, August 6

British Summer Time (BST): 5.05 PM, Sunday, August 6

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6.05 PM, Sunday, August 6

India Standard Time (IST): 9.35 PM, Sunday, August 6

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12.05 AM, Monday, August 7

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1.05 AM, Monday, August 7

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1.35 AM, Monday, August 7

A quick recap of Dark Gathering episode 4

The fourth episode began with Eiko getting ready to leave for college. As Eiko and Keitaro got ready and were about to leave for college, Yayoi also tagged along. After that, as the three got to the college, some students started asking Eiko to join their college groups. However, when Eiko moved back in with Keitaro and Yayoi, much to Keitaro's surprise, she refused to join any team and instead preferred to remain with Keitaro.

The three were then seen seated together, where Eiko and Keitaro decided to enroll in the Urban Legends demo class. As the three entered the classroom, the instructor of Urban Legend began to recount a case of a student who had psychosis. In addition, as he continued to talk, he began to show Keitaro and the others the video the student had taken. But as the video continued to play, Keitaro's image replaced that of the student in the video.

The instructor then went to see his colleagues because the video was not like this when he first watched it, and all students except Keuitaro, Yayoi, and Eiko left the class. Yayoi then told Keitaro that they needed to exorcise the spirit as soon as possible as one of her teddies was burning. Yayoi then encased the spirit in one of her dolls. Yayoi then attempted to exorcise the spirit but was unsuccessful, and the spirit attacked and burned Keitaro's clothes.

As this was happening, Yayoi requested Eiko's assistance by asking her to drive her home so she could drive the ghost away. On the other hand, Keitaro didn't concur and decided to take the spirit on by himself. However, Eiko then consoled Keitaro by recalling how he used to protect her as a child. After hearing what she had to say, Keitaro realized Eiko was always there for him. Keitaro then asked Eiko and Yayoi for their assistance.

Yayoi then planned to exorcise the spirit by playing the video when the car started. However, to not get Keitaro burned, he was naked, and his clothes were rolled in his right hand. As she played the video, Keitaro's clothes burned, and Eiko drove quickly to extinguish the fire. The spirit was finally exorcised. Following this, Eiko and Keitaro went to the hospital while Yayoi explained the curse's origin to Eiko.

Following that, Eiko was seen in her home. However, as she was shown, her dark side was also teased. As Eiko went to her room, a second bunker-style area was visible, where a laptop and Keitaro's cursed photos could be seen. As the episode ended, Eiko was seen beaming that Keitaro would protect her, hoping they would encounter more terrifying situations.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 5?

Fans can look forward to Keitaro finally attending college and joining a travel club. Furthermore, in Dark Gathering episode 5, Keitaro will look for new ways to make new friends, as he has none other than Eiko and Yayoi. However, as he will know some of the students, he will also be in danger. Eiko and Yayoi will, however, arrive and save Keitaro.

